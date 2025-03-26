Mets’ spring standout makes Opening Day roster; still no word on Luisangel Acuña

The New York Mets‘ second base competition is over, and Brett Baty is the last man standing. With Jeff McNeil sidelined by an oblique strain, New York held an intense three-way battle in spring training. Donovan Walton was recently informed he wouldn’t be the choice, leaving Baty and Luisangel Acuña as the final contenders.

On Wednesday, the Mets made it official—Baty is on the Opening Day roster and is expected to hold down second base (at least against righties, pending a potential platoon partner) until McNeil returns.

Brett Baty has also been informed he'll be on the Opening Day roster. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 26, 2025

It wasn’t just a coin flip decision. Baty forced the Mets’ hand with an electric performance in the Grapefruit League. He led all qualified spring training hitters with a 1.186 OPS, a .745 slugging percentage, and 11 extra-base hits. He also finished second with a .441 on-base percentage. In other words, he didn’t just win the job—he took it by storm.

A Golden Opportunity to Shine

Baty’s minor league numbers suggest a hitter with real potential, but that talent hasn’t fully translated to the majors yet. His MLB OPS sits at a pedestrian .607, far from the .889 mark he posted in the minors. This stint at second base is his chance to prove he belongs and that his bat can make an impact at the highest level.

While his offensive upside is clear, the Mets also had to feel comfortable with him defensively. Second base is a new challenge for him, but he’s worked extensively to prepare. If he can hold his own with the glove, his bat may force the team to keep finding him at-bats even when McNeil returns.

What About Acuña?

Luisangel Acuña remains in limbo. He wasn’t among the Mets players officially informed they made the roster—unlike Baty, Max Kranick, Huascar Brazobán, and Hayden Senger—but he also hasn’t been told he’s headed to Triple-A.

That leaves the door slightly open for him, at least for now.

President of baseball operations David Stearns hinted that the Mets are still surveying the market for possible roster upgrades. That uncertainty could mean Acuña’s fate is tied to whatever moves the team makes in the coming days.

"We know Acuña can help us here, and he's going to help us here. It may very well be tomorrow afternoon. We just have to work through this and make sure that we're exploring all options before we set anything in stone."



– David Stearns on Luisangel Acuña pic.twitter.com/1gsBLSidJK — SNY (@SNYtv) March 26, 2025

Mets Roster Taking Shape

With Opening Day against the Houston Astros just around the corner, the Mets are locking in their roster decisions. The Baty announcement was a key piece of the puzzle, but there could still be tweaks before first pitch. For now, though, the 24-year-old slugger has a shot to prove he’s ready for the spotlight.