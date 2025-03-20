Mets slugger sets lofty power goal for himself

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso has been synonymous with power ever since he stepped into the big leagues. From the moment he shattered the rookie home run record in 2019 with 53 bombs, it was clear the New York Mets had something special. Fast forward six years, and his home run total has climbed to 226, firmly cementing him as one of the most feared sluggers in the game.

Now, after a grueling free agency stretch, Alonso is back in Queens on a two-year, $54 million deal, with an opt-out after 2025. The deal keeps him in a Mets uniform for now, but whether he stays long-term remains a question. One thing, however, is certain—he’s not just looking to hit home runs. He’s looking to make history.

The Chase for the Mets’ Home Run Crown

Alonso isn’t far from becoming the Mets’ all-time home run leader. Currently, he sits at third place behind David Wright (242) and Darryl Strawberry (252).

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With a full, healthy season, he should pass both of them with room to spare. But as much as he appreciates team records, Alonso’s sights are set on something bigger—a milestone that only baseball’s true power hitters reach.

500 Home Runs: A Legendary Mark

In baseball, 500 home runs are like the golden ticket—an automatic passport to the sport’s immortals. It’s a number that separates great power hitters from the truly elite. Alonso knows this and isn’t shy about admitting his goal.

“It’s a crazy number to think about, but it’s something I for sure want to do,” he told Tim Healey of Newsday.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Crazy? Maybe. But unrealistic? Not at all. With 226 homers at age 30, Alonso is well on his way. The math isn’t complicated—if he maintains his current pace and stays healthy, he could be knocking on the door of 500 in just a few years.

Durability: Alonso’s Secret Weapon

If there’s one thing Alonso does as well as hitting home runs, it’s staying on the field. The fewest games he’s played in a full season is 152. For most players, that’s a best-case scenario. For Alonso, it’s business as usual. He’s not invincible—no one is—but his preparation, both physically and mentally, allows him to be in the lineup nearly every day.

That reliability is a huge reason why 500 home runs isn’t just a dream, but a real possibility. Longevity is often the difference between those who make it to the milestone and those who fall just short. Alonso’s track record suggests he’ll be in the first group.

Will He Do It in a Mets Uniform?

The biggest question isn’t if Alonso will reach 500 home runs, but where. Mets fans would love nothing more than to see him achieve the feat in their colors. However, with free agency always looming and baseball being the business it is, his long-term future in New York remains uncertain.

For now, though, he’s back in Queens, mashing baseballs, chasing records, and keeping his eyes locked on that magic number—500.