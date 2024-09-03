Mets slugger joins exclusive franchise club

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets went from being a team in transition to legit playoff contenders in a span of a few weeks. They are, as of Monday afternoon, one game behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and last Wild Card spot.

They have a savvy president of baseball operations in David Stearns, the wealthiest owner in baseball in Steven Cohen, a solid core of stars, a good farm system in part inherited by the previous general manager, and an intense, passionate fan base now in the middle of a postseason push.

Things are definitely looking up in Queens.

Francisco Lindor has been, without a doubt, the team MVP. However, the Polar Bear is also in town and he has definitely left his mark in the 2024 Mets, too.

In fact, Alonso is now part of an important club in franchise history. Per SNY Mets, he is one of just two Mets with four consecutive 30+ home run seasons. The other one, of course, is Mike Piazza.

Pete Alonso has joined Mike Piazza as the only other Met to hit 30+ home runs in four consecutive seasons ? pic.twitter.com/r9gyRhhd0j — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 31, 2024

Alonso has given the Mets elite power and consistency

ver since he hit 53 in his rookie season in 2019, the writing was on the wall: his power was going to be special and relevant when compared to other franchise greats.

He has an incredible 222 round-trippers since making his debut in 2019 and reached 30 this year, with a solid .241/.325/.469 line and a 122 wRC+.

There is a lot of value in having a player capable of hitting 30 or more home runs and posting a 120 wRC+ year after year.

Alonso’s presence in the middle of the Mets lineup keeps opposing pitchers honest and represents an ever-present power threat, because the player rarely gets injured.

He is scheduled for free agency after the season, and his future remains up in the air but as long as Alonso stays healthy and motivated, the Mets will have a fair chance of making the postseason.