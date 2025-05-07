Mets sign veteran lefty to minor league contract

The New York Mets are currently navigating some rough waters, and it’s the bullpen that’s taken the brunt of the storm. Picture a boat springing leaks left and right—Danny Young and A.J. Minter, two dependable lefties, have both been ruled out for the season. With their departure, the team’s left-handed relief options all but vanished overnight.
Faced with the dwindling supply, the Mets first turned to their minor league reserves, trying to patch holes with in-house talent.
But minor league depth is like duct tape—it can hold things together temporarily, but it’s not always a long-term fix. The inevitable next step was to look beyond the organization.
A Small, But Meaningful Acquisition
On Wednesday, the Mets made that move, signing 31-year-old lefty Colin Poche to a minor league contract. It’s not a headline-stealing acquisition, but it’s a smart one, meant to restore some balance to a bullpen that’s been thrown out of whack.
Poche most recently suited up for the Washington Nationals, though “suited up” might be putting it kindly. His 2025 stint in D.C. didn’t exactly go as planned: an 11.42 ERA, a bloated 2.54 WHIP, and a 10-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 8.2 innings tells the story of a pitcher searching for his groove. The Nationals designated him for assignment, and once he elected free agency, the Mets pounced.
A Cheap Flier
There’s still reason to believe Poche can be more than just a warm arm in Triple-A Syracuse. His time with the Tampa Bay Rays offers a better glimpse of what he’s capable of. Poche has been a steady contributor, amassing a career 3.94 ERA. That’s not elite, but it’s solid, especially in today’s bullpen economy where consistency is often half the battle.
Poche isn’t just some flyer, either. He brings experience and a lefty’s perspective that the Mets desperately need. If he can steady the ship in Syracuse, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him jogging out of the bullpen at Citi Field before long.