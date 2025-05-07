Mets sign veteran lefty to minor league contract

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are currently navigating some rough waters, and it’s the bullpen that’s taken the brunt of the storm. Picture a boat springing leaks left and right—Danny Young and A.J. Minter, two dependable lefties, have both been ruled out for the season. With their departure, the team’s left-handed relief options all but vanished overnight.

Faced with the dwindling supply, the Mets first turned to their minor league reserves, trying to patch holes with in-house talent.

But minor league depth is like duct tape—it can hold things together temporarily, but it’s not always a long-term fix. The inevitable next step was to look beyond the organization.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A Small, But Meaningful Acquisition

On Wednesday, the Mets made that move, signing 31-year-old lefty Colin Poche to a minor league contract. It’s not a headline-stealing acquisition, but it’s a smart one, meant to restore some balance to a bullpen that’s been thrown out of whack.

The Mets have signed LHP Colin Poche to a minor league contract.



Poche, 31, pitched for the Nationals earlier this season and pitched for the Rays from 2019-2024, missing the 2020 and 2021 seasons.



Poche will report to Triple-A Syracuse. pic.twitter.com/YCXtqDHgpy — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 7, 2025

Poche most recently suited up for the Washington Nationals, though “suited up” might be putting it kindly. His 2025 stint in D.C. didn’t exactly go as planned: an 11.42 ERA, a bloated 2.54 WHIP, and a 10-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 8.2 innings tells the story of a pitcher searching for his groove. The Nationals designated him for assignment, and once he elected free agency, the Mets pounced.

A Cheap Flier

There’s still reason to believe Poche can be more than just a warm arm in Triple-A Syracuse. His time with the Tampa Bay Rays offers a better glimpse of what he’s capable of. Poche has been a steady contributor, amassing a career 3.94 ERA. That’s not elite, but it’s solid, especially in today’s bullpen economy where consistency is often half the battle.

Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Poche isn’t just some flyer, either. He brings experience and a lefty’s perspective that the Mets desperately need. If he can steady the ship in Syracuse, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him jogging out of the bullpen at Citi Field before long.