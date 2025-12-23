The New York Mets have spent enough seasons watching the depth chart fray by June to know how this works. You can dream on stars in December, but you survive the summer with arms you barely talked about in February.

That reality sits behind a move the Mets made Tuesday, one that barely moved the news cycle but quietly fit the way this front office is trying to build. According to Anthony DiComo, the Mets signed right-hander Tyler Burch to a two-year minor league contract as he rehabs from elbow surgery. It is the kind of transaction that does not sell jerseys but can stabilize a pitching staff when things inevitably get messy.

According to @AnthonyDiComo, the Mets have signed RHP Tyler Burch to a two-year minor league contract. He’s rehabbing from elbow surgery and is expected to be ready to pitch in 2026



Burch owns a 3.71 ERA over 174.2 minor league innings between the Phillies and Orioles systems.… pic.twitter.com/Y8SB78YM0z — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) December 23, 2025

Why the Mets Keep Making These Moves

The New York Mets need impact talent. Nobody is pretending otherwise. They also need depth pieces, though, because every season tests a pitching staff in ways you cannot fully predict.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Cheap minor league deals and waiver claims are not backup plans. They are part of the plan. Over 162 games, depth arms turn into starters for a week, bullpen saviors for a month, or simply the reason a team does not burn through its top relievers in July.

This is especially true for a Mets organization that has lived through stretches where Triple-A depth disappeared overnight. The front office knows the cost of scrambling midseason for innings, and it keeps trying to stay ahead of that problem.

The Tyler Burch Profile

Burch is not a mystery arm pulled from nowhere. He has logged 174.2 minor league innings with a 3.71 ERA across the Phillies and Orioles systems, and he was ranked as Baltimore’s No. 39 prospect prior to the 2022 season.

The raw ingredients are intriguing. A fastball that sits 93 to 96 mph and can touch 97. A plus slider that gives him a legitimate out pitch. The overall profile fits best in middle relief, the exact area where teams often need reinforcements without warning.

At 28, Burch is not a prospect in the traditional sense. He is a pitcher with enough track record to suggest he can help if healthy, and enough unfinished business to keep the Mets interested.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Betting on the Timeline

The key detail here is the timeline. Burch did not pitch professionally in 2025 due to his elbow surgery, and the expectation is that he will return sometime in 2026.

That is where the two-year structure matters. The Mets are not rushing him. They are buying time. Time to rehab properly, time to evaluate how the stuff comes back, and time to work within a pitching infrastructure that has been reshaped over the past year.

For a pitcher coming off surgery, that patience can be as valuable as velocity. The Mets get to see how Burch responds to their development process without the pressure of an immediate roster decision.

A Fresh Start That Fits the Organization

Burch’s path to this point has not been linear. An undrafted free agent out of NAIA Lewis and Clark State in 2019, he signed with the Phillies before being traded to the Orioles in 2021 as part of the Freddy Galvis deal.

Now he lands with a Mets organization that is actively searching for arms with traits they believe can be optimized. The new pitching regime has made it clear they are comfortable working on margins, especially with relievers who already flash major league caliber pitches.

This is not a promise. It is an opportunity. One that costs the Mets very little and could return meaningful innings if things break right.

The New York Mets still need headline moves to contend. But seasons are often held together by the quieter ones. Tyler Burch is a reminder that depth is not an afterthought in Queens anymore. It is part of the strategy, whether anyone is paying attention or not.