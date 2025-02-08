Mets sign promising right-hander to minor league deal

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have spent the offseason scooping up minor league lottery tickets, hoping that one or two will pay off alongside their high-profile signings. Their latest addition? Right-hander Andrew Carson from the University of Tampa, a name that might not ring any bells now but could become one to watch.

A Velo Spike Turns Heads

Carson has seen his fastball tick up in recent months, now sitting comfortably in the mid-90s and topping out at 96.9 mph during a training session at Tread Athletics. That kind of jump is like finding a few extra horsepower under the hood of a car you already thought ran well—it changes the way scouts and teams look at a pitcher.

But velocity alone doesn’t make a pitcher. Carson knows this and has dedicated serious time to refining his craft, both physically and mentally, to elevate his game.

Dominating in 2024

If stats are any indication, Carson made a strong case for himself last season. Across 14 appearances and 34 innings, he posted a jaw-dropping 1.06 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. He struck out 32 while allowing just 11 free passes, numbers that earned him a spot on the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. II South All-Region First Team. Numbers like that don’t happen by accident.

Carson has clearly figured something out, and the Mets are betting on his ability to keep that momentum going.

A Unique Arm Slot and Developing Stuff

One of Carson’s most intriguing qualities is his arm slot. It’s not quite sidearm, but it’s definitely lower than the traditional three-quarter release, giving hitters an unusual look. That funky angle adds deception, making his fastball play up even more.

As for his arsenal, Carson brings a fastball, curveball, and slider to the table. The Mets’ player development staff will likely tinker with his mix, perhaps sharpening his breaking stuff or adjusting his approach to maximize his strengths.

A Project Worth Watching

At 24, Carson still has time to develop, but the Mets know he’s not an overnight success story. He’s a project, a pitcher with raw tools that need refinement. Some of these minor league signings fizzle out, while others surprise everyone and carve out a role in the big leagues. The Mets are hoping Carson falls into the latter category.