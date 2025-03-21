Mets sign old friend to minor league deal

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have made it clear over the past few months that they have a type. They like low-risk moves—those classic scratch-off lottery tickets that could, just maybe, turn into something valuable.

Whether it’s through offseason acquisitions or last-minute spring training pickups, they’re keeping an open door for under-the-radar guys who still have something to prove.

This time, they’re circling back to a familiar face: outfielder Billy McKinney, who made a brief but respectable impression during his first stint with the team four years ago.

A Familiar Name Returns

“The Mets signed outfielder Billy McKinney to a minors deal, league sources said. He gives the Mets some more depth at Triple A,” The Athletic’s Will Sammon reported on X.

McKinney, now 30, isn’t expected to crack the Mets’ Opening Day roster, but he does provide a bit of extra security. Outfield depth tends to disappear faster than a fresh batch of bagels in a New York breakroom, so the Mets are staying proactive.

And let’s be real—their big-league outfield is already stacked. With Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo, Jesse Winker, Jose Siri, Starling Marte, and Tyrone Taylor, there’s no shortage of options. But injuries and slumps are always lurking, and McKinney’s presence in Triple-A gives the team a little insurance in case things start to unravel.

McKinney’s Second Act

During his 39-game run with the Mets in 2021, McKinney put up a respectable .776 OPS. It wasn’t enough to cement a long-term spot, but it was enough to leave a mark.

Since then, he’s bounced around, spending last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He split time between the big leagues and Triple-A after arriving in a late 2023 trade from the Yankees.

Across his career, McKinney has logged 843 MLB at-bats with a .670 OPS, 34 home runs, and 88 RBI—decent production, but not quite enough to secure a permanent home.

A Low-Risk Bet with Upside

At this stage, McKinney represents exactly the kind of move the Mets have leaned into lately: a veteran presence with a left-handed bat who won’t cost much but could prove useful in the right scenario. If nothing else, he’s another layer of depth, waiting for an opportunity to remind everyone why the Mets liked him in the first place.