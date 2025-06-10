Mets sign old friend to minor league deal

When injuries stack up and bats go quiet, desperation can creep in like fog over a summer field.

The New York Mets, battered by inconsistency and burdened by injuries—particularly in center field—have once again reached for a familiar name in hopes of finding clarity in the haze.

On Tuesday, they inked a minor league deal with outfielder Travis Jankowski, a player whose glove offers more than his bat, but whose grit has never been in question.

It’s a subtle move, one that might fly under most radars, but it says a lot about the Mets’ current state of urgency and their ongoing quest for stability.

Injuries and inconsistency leave a hole in center field

With Jose Siri sidelined and Tyrone Taylor’s bat struggling to find any sort of rhythm, the Mets’ outfield—especially center field—has become a glaring weak spot.

The club’s urgency to plug that gap is palpable, even if the solutions don’t scream blockbuster.

Jankowski’s signing might not move the needle for headline chasers, but for a team desperate to stay afloat in a brutally competitive National League, it could quietly prove crucial.

He’s not a game-changer at the plate, but in the field, he’s as reliable as they come.

Jankowski’s glove is his calling card, not his bat

Jankowski’s return to Queens comes with tempered expectations. His previous stint in 2022 was anything but memorable—just a .167 batting average and no home runs in 43 games.

His 45 wRC+ that year underscores the offensive limitations that have trailed him throughout his career.

Yet his defense remains elite. Over 1,600 innings in center field, he’s racked up eight Defensive Runs Saved and an impressive 15 Outs Above Average.

That type of range and awareness simply can’t be taught. In many ways, he’s a safety net—perhaps not the kind that propels a team into October, but one that keeps it from falling apart in June.

A journeyman with something still left to prove

This year alone, Jankowski has already seen time with both the White Sox and the Rays. But after being placed on waivers and going unclaimed, he opted to reject a minor league assignment and roll the dice by signing back with the Mets.

That decision speaks to his desire not just to stay in the game, but to fight for relevance one more time.

At nearly 34 years old, he’s far from the prospect he once was. But the hunger? That remains. For Jankowski, this isn’t just about depth charts or stat sheets—it’s about proving to himself and the game that he still belongs.

A low-risk move with the potential for quiet payoff

From the Mets’ perspective, there’s no financial risk, no major roster shake-up. Just a familiar glove, quietly waiting in the wings.

Jankowski knows what’s expected. Improve the bat. Stay sharp defensively. And maybe, just maybe, get the call when the Mets need a stabilizing presence on the grass again.

His story now is less about resurgence and more about resilience—something this franchise knows all too well.

Like an old pair of sneakers that still fit just right, Travis Jankowski might not be flashy—but sometimes comfort, reliability, and a bit of hustle are exactly what a team needs.

