Mets sign former Brewers prospect to a minor-league contract

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets are coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history that saw the blue and orange go from World Series contenders to finishing 75-87.

One of the bigger goals for the blue and orange this offseason was to add more depth, and on Thursday, they continued to do that.

The Mets announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, that they had signed RHP Cam Robinson to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

A look at Robinson’s baseball journey

Robinson got drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers out of University High School in the 23rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

The Florida native spent his first few seasons in rookie ball, where he struggled before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season.

During the shutdown, Robinson upped his practice regiment and changed his fastball into a cutter while refining his curveball and slider.

Robinson showed improvement in 2021 before breaking out in 2022.

In 52 games split between High-A Wisconsin, Double-A Biloxi, and Triple-A Nashville, Robinson pitched 65 innings to a 2.49 ERA with a 1.154 WHIP while striking out 84 and saving 25 games.

The 24-year-old failed to replicate his 2022 success in 2023, splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A, where he pitched 50.2 innings across 49 games to a 5.33 ERA with a 1.914WHIP and struck out 58.

What does this mean for the Mets?

Signing Robinson is a low-risk, high-reward situation for the blue and orange.

New President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is very familiar with Robinson as they were both with the Brewers organization last season, and his familiarity with the right-hander should give the Flushing Faithful hope that he will continue to develop.

The Mets will hope Robinson can regain his 2022 form and become a solid bullpen piece in the near future.

While this is another excellent low-risk acquisition for the Mets, the blue and orange need to find higher-quality bullpen pieces with more consistent track records if they hope to improve in 2024 legitimately.