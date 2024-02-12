Mets sign a journeyman outfielder to a minor-league contract

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets’ atypical offseason has nearly come to a conclusion, with pitchers and catchers reporting today.

While the blue and orange have yet to deal out the gargantuan contracts like in years past, new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has done a stellar job upgrading the roster.

A particular area of emphasis for Stearns has been acquiring depth, and on Monday, he added a journeyman outfielder to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training.

The Mets have signed Ben Gamel to a minor-league contract

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have signed outfielder Ben Gamel to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Gamel’s baseball journey started as a New York Yankees 10th-round pick in 2010, but after making a cameo appearance in the major leagues for the blue and white in 2016, the Florida native got traded to the Seattle Mariners and has bounced around organizations since.

In addition to the Yankees and Mariners, the 31-year-old has played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, and most recently, the San Diego Padres.

In 685 career games, Gamel has slashed .252/.332/.384 with 40 home runs and 200 RBIs while having a .716 OPS but just a 1.0 WAR.

What does this mean for the Mets?

Signing Gamel is just another depth acquisition for the blue and orange.

Gamel, barring a spectacular spring, likely won’t make the roster out of camp but will undoubtedly have the opportunity to prove himself for Triple-A Syracuse.

If he can perform in the minor leagues, combined with the extensive injury history of Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte, the 31-year-old could certainly find his way to Flushing at some point this season.

Look for Stearns and company to sign a couple more Gamel equivalent players to minor league deals with an invitation to spring training before position players report next week to not only add more depth to their organization but also create competition for some of the bench spots on the roster.