Mets sign a former MLB home run leader to a MILB contract

Brewers designated hitter Luke Voit (45) walks on a full count during the seventh inning against the Angels on Sunday April 30, 2023 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis.

With Pete Alonso on the injured list and the Mets desperately needing more power in their lineup, the Mets have made a move to add some depth to the first base position.

The Mets sign first baseman Luke Voit

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Luke Voit is heading to the Mets on a minor league contract and will report to Triple-A Syracuse and be active tomorrow.

Voit’s major league journey started in 2013 when the St. Louis Cardinals took him in the 22nd round of the MLB draft. He spent four years in the minor leagues before being called up on June 25, 2017. After being called up, Voit played 62 games, hitting .246 with four home runs and 18 RBIs.

In 2018 the Missouri native spent most of the first half in the minor leagues before being dealt alongside bonus pool money to the New York Yankees. The Yankees gave him a chance to play daily, and Voit delivered. Playing in 39 games with the Blue and White, Voit hit .333 with 14 home runs and 33 RBIs.

Voit entered 2019 as the Yankees starting first baseman, but injuries limited him to 118 games, where he hit .263 with 21 home runs and 62 RBIs.

In 2020 Voit had his best year as a pro. In the Covid-shortened 60-game season, Voit hit a major league-leading 22 home runs with 52 RBIs. Unfortunately, Voit would not reach that production level again with the Yankees, as an injury-riddled 2021 led to him being shipped to San Diego the following offseason.

Voit has bounced around since, playing for the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers. In 2023 for the Brewers, Voit batted .221 with no home runs and four RBIs before being designated for assignment in late May.

This is a low-risk, high-reward situation for the blue and orange as the Mets will hope Voit can revitalize his career in Syracuse and be a power bat at first base until Pete Alonso returns. If Voit does prove successful at the major league level, look for Daniel Vogelbach to be the odd man out when Alonso is activated from the injured list.