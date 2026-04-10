The New York Mets dropped their 3rd straight game Friday night, shut out 4-0 by the Athletics at Citi Field. Six hits, 10 strikeouts, zero runs. Whatever momentum this team was building has stalled out in a bad way.

Clay Holmes was actually fine through 5.1 innings before being removed with left hamstring tightness. He’d allowed just 1 run on 5 hits with no homers — the lone run coming in the 3rd on a Shea Langeliers RBI single. Holmes walked 3, which wasn’t clean, but he was pitching well enough to win. The hamstring is now the concern, and with the Mets already scuffling, losing him for any stretch of time would be a significant blow.

They never did answer.

Francisco Lindor struck out swinging to open the bottom of the 1st and finished 1-for-4. Bo Bichette went 1-for-4 with 2 strikeouts. Brett Baty was 0-for-4 with 2 punchouts. The Mets had runners in scoring position in the 6th — Lindor singled, Bichette singled to put men on the corners — and got nothing. Jared Young reached on a fielder’s choice that erased Lindor at third, and Luis Robert Jr. grounded into an inning-ending double play.

That was the game’s defining sequence. Jack Perkins induced the twin killing and walked away clean. The Mets had their best chance of the night and came away with nothing.

Myers makes a tough loss worse

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Tobias Myers entered in the 6th and held Athletics scoreless through 8, but the 9th unraveled completely. Jacob Wilson reached on a fielding error by Carson Benge in left, then scored on a Jeff McNeil RBI single. A Max Muncy double put runners on second and third, and Denzel Clarke followed with a 2-run single to right. Three runs, two hits, one error — and suddenly a 1-0 game was 4-0. Myers was charged with all 3 earned runs in 3.0 innings pitched.

Richard Lovelady came on to record the final 2 outs and kept it scoreless, but the damage was done.

The bottom of the order wasn’t any better than the top. Marcus Semien went 0-for-4. Ronny Mauricio struck out twice in 3 at-bats. Francisco Alvarez drew a walk and singled, finishing the night as one of the only Mets with anything resembling plate discipline.

Three losses in a row, zero runs tonight, and a lineup that has now been held scoreless for 9 consecutive innings. The schedule doesn’t get easier from here. If this offense doesn’t find something soon — any combination of contact, patience, or timely hitting — this slide has real potential to deepen.