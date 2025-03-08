Mets shut down starting outfielder for a couple of days with nagging knee injury

The New York Mets were hoping to see Brandon Nimmo back in their spring training lineup this weekend, but those plans have hit a brief detour.

After progressing well from right knee soreness and even taking live batting practice, Nimmo is now on hold for a couple of days following a gel injection designed to lubricate the knee.

Brandon Nimmo got a “gel injection” to lubricate his sore right knee, Carlos Mendoza said. He’s shut down from baseball activities for a couple of days. The Mets still plan to have him ready for Opening Day. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) March 8, 2025

A Small Setback, but Optimism Remains

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared that Nimmo will be sidelined from all baseball activities for two to three days before the team reassesses his condition.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a temporary pause rather than a major red flag, but given that Opening Day is creeping closer, next week will be crucial. The Mets need to see Nimmo moving comfortably and trusting that knee fully in game situations before penciling him into the lineup.

From One Injury to Another

Nimmo just wrapped up his battle with plantar fasciitis, which had been nagging him since last season. That issue is finally behind him, but now his knee has stepped in as the latest hurdle.

Still, the team remains hopeful that he’ll have enough time to ramp back up before the regular season kicks off. The team has big plans for him and his sneaky good bat.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Key Role in the Mets’ Lineup

Coming off a season where he posted a 2.7 fWAR with 23 home runs and 15 stolen bases, Nimmo is expected to be a crucial piece of the Mets’ lineup.

The plan is to have him hitting fourth against right-handers and fifth against lefties, a spot that will demand both power and patience at the plate. Nimmo is fully equipped to provide those, if he is healthy, of course.

For now, it’s a waiting game. The Mets are giving Nimmo a short break, hoping that this tune-up gets him back on track without further delays.