Mets shut down newly signed starting pitcher for ‘significant’ time

When the New York Mets signed right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million contract, they knew they were getting an electric arm—but also one with a history of breaking down. Unfortunately, that risk has already reared its ugly head. According to MLB Trade Rumors, Montas is set to miss significant time due to an undisclosed injury.

A Familiar Concern

The immediate worry for the Mets is whether this issue involves Montas’ right shoulder, the very one that has haunted him in recent years. That shoulder forced him to undergo surgery in 2023 and kept him from making an impact during his time with the Yankees. The team hasn’t confirmed the specifics yet, but the mere thought of another extended absence has fans holding their breath.

Contract Implications

Montas’ deal includes an opt-out clause after the 2025 season, though missing a large chunk of time would all but eliminate the likelihood of him exercising it. If he’s sidelined for too long, the Mets could be left paying for potential rather than production—an all-too-common gamble with injury-prone pitchers.

The Road Back

After struggling with injuries in New York with the Yankees, Montas bounced back in 2024, throwing 150.2 innings between the Reds and Brewers. While his 4.84 ERA and 148 strikeouts weren’t ace-level, they were signs of durability and effectiveness. The Mets were banking on him maintaining that trajectory, but this latest setback has thrown a wrench in those plans.

Waiting for Answers

The Mets are expected to provide further updates soon, but speculation is already running wild. Social media is filled with concern, frustration, and the sinking feeling that this injury saga might be just beginning. For now, all the Mets and their fans can do is wait—and hope the news isn’t as bad as it seems.