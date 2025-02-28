Mets show off elite top five in their lineup for spring game

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have wasted no time making waves this offseason. They’ve been among the most aggressive teams in MLB, adding pitching depth and, most notably, landing superstar Juan Soto. But what might be even more impressive? They’ve managed to hold onto their core talent, setting the stage for what could be a powerhouse roster in 2025.

Fans and analysts alike have been buzzing about the Mets’ projected lineup, and for good reason. The top five hitters they’re rolling out have the potential to be an absolute nightmare for opposing pitchers. And on Friday, against the Washington Nationals, we’ll finally see that star-studded quintet in action together for the first time this spring.

Mets lineup vs. Nationals today, Brandon Nimmo’s camp debut:



SS Francisco Lindor

RF Juan Soto

1B Pete Alonso

LF Brandon Nimmo

3B Mark Vientos

C Luis Torrens

CF Tyrone Taylor

DH Jared Young

2B Luisangel Acuna

—

RHP Brandon Sproat — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) February 28, 2025

A Star-Studded Top Five

Francisco Lindor, the heartbeat of the Mets’ infield and last year’s NL MVP runner-up, will lead things off. While his spring numbers have been quiet so far, Lindor’s track record speaks for itself—he sets the tone with speed, power, and a glove that can change games.

Following him? None other than Soto. One of the most disciplined hitters in the sport, Soto’s combination of power and patience at the plate makes him a perfect fit in the two-hole. He’ll take his usual spot in right field.

Then comes Pete Alonso, a man who practically lives in the 40-homer club. When pitchers aren’t getting squeezed by Soto’s strike zone discipline, they’ll have to contend with Alonso’s brute force. The Polar Bear doesn’t just hit home runs—he obliterates baseballs.

Batting cleanup is Brandon Nimmo, making his first spring training appearance. He brings a mix of power and on-base ability, not to mention a relentless energy that makes him a fan favorite. He’ll handle left field duties for the day.

Rounding out this fearsome five is Mark Vientos. If last season proved anything, it’s that Vientos has arrived. With 27 home runs and a postseason showing that had Mets fans buzzing, he’s staking his claim as a legitimate middle-of-the-order threat.

More Than Just Firepower

What makes this group special isn’t just the ability to launch baseballs into the stands—it’s the balance. There’s patience, raw power, contact skills, speed, and that intangible clutch factor. It’s the kind of lineup that forces pitchers to stay locked in from the first pitch to the last out.

Filling out the rest of Friday’s lineup against Washington will be Luis Torrens, Tyrone Taylor, Jared Young, and Luisangel Acuña. While the top five will get most of the attention, depth pieces like these are crucial in a 162-game grind. The Mets have built something special, and if this lineup lives up to its potential, the rest of the league better be ready.