Mets should consider stealing Yankees do-it-all outfielder in free agency

The New York Mets are preparing for another aggressive offseason, and it’s clear they won’t hesitate to spend. With $257 million already projected toward player salaries, the Mets are expected to cross the $300 million luxury tax threshold with ease. The front office knows this roster needs an injection of versatility and proven production, and Yankees free agent Cody Bellinger might check every box.

Bellinger is hitting the market looking for long-term stability, and given his recent resurgence, he’s earned it. A five-year, $150 million contract is likely within reach — a price tag that fits a player capable of playing all three outfield spots and first base at a moment’s notice. For a Mets team looking to fortify its lineup and defensive flexibility, he represents the type of investment that can stabilize an entire roster.

A rebound season that reminded everyone who Bellinger is

After an uneven stretch with the Dodgers and Cubs, Bellinger found new life in the Bronx last season. He hit .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and a 125 wRC+, returning to the relative form that once made him an MVP candidate. His contact rate improved significantly, and his balanced approach at the plate turned him into one of the most consistent hitters in the Yankees lineup.

Defensively, Bellinger was outstanding. He recorded 12 defensive runs saved and six outs above average, proving he can handle any outfield position without sacrificing efficiency. For a Mets team that values positional flexibility, his skill set fits perfectly into their vision — a player who can move around the field while producing middle-of-the-order offense.

A lefty bat with unique offensive value

What makes Bellinger especially intriguing is his ability to hit left-handed pitching, a rarity among lefty hitters. In 2025, he posted a .353 average against southpaws with eight home runs, compared to a .244 average against right-handers. That kind of reverse split production gives any manager more lineup options, particularly in high-leverage matchups late in games.

The Mets have struggled in recent years to balance their lineup with left-handed power that doesn’t come at the expense of contact or consistency. Bellinger’s approach gives them both. He doesn’t rely on one-dimensional slugging — he’s a smart hitter who can work counts, hit line drives to all fields, and adjust depending on the pitcher.

A long-term investment that reshapes the Mets’ outfield

If the Mets decide to make Bellinger a top target, the move would immediately reshape their outfield picture. His defensive versatility means he could start in center, slide to left or right depending on matchups, or even take reps at first base when needed. That type of roster flexibility can’t be overstated, especially for a team looking to contend deep into the season.

Yes, it’s a big commitment, but the Mets have shown they’re willing to spend for players who make a real impact. Bellinger’s combination of experience, leadership, and adaptability could be exactly what this team needs. If he continues producing the way he did in 2025, a deal of $150 million might end up looking like one of the smartest moves New York makes this winter.