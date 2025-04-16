Mets shockingly option breakout reliever to Triple-A

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Just when the New York Mets thought they had their pitching puzzle set, a sudden illness to right-hander Griffin Canning threw a wrench in the works—and the ripples have been felt all the way to Triple-A.

Canning was supposed to start the series finale against the Twins on Wednesday, but after falling ill on Tuesday, the team had to make a quick pivot.

Calling in Reinforcements

With Canning scratched, the Mets tapped Justin Hagenman—who was originally scheduled to pitch for Triple-A on Wednesday—to step in and help shoulder the innings load at the big-league level.

It’s not the season debut he might’ve envisioned, but when the bullpen’s already thin, every fresh arm is like finding an oasis in the desert.

Tough Break for a Breakout Bullpen Arm

Of course, bringing in Hagenman meant someone had to go, and that someone was Max Kranick—a name that’s quickly earned buzz among Mets fans.

Kranick has been quietly dominant this season, surrendering his first runs just Tuesday night, including a homer to Twins’ infielder Brooks Lee. Still, his ERA sits at a glistening 1.54, a number most relievers would happily tattoo on their arms.

But Kranick’s demotion is more about logistics than performance. After tossing 1.2 innings Tuesday, he wouldn’t have been an option for Wednesday anyway.

It’s not so much a punishment as it is a placeholder move, like temporarily moving your favorite book off the nightstand to make space for something new.

A Swift Return in Sight

The silver lining? Kranick might be back in the majors faster than most Amazon packages arrive. Outfielder Jose Siri, who fractured his tibia last week, is expected to hit the injured list officially on Thursday.

Max Kranick has been optioned to make room for Justin Hagenman. It's the Mets' first roster move of the season.



Assuming the Mets wait until tomorrow to place Jose Siri on the IL, they can call Kranick right back up. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 16, 2025

When that happens, the Mets can bring Kranick back up without skipping a beat.

Smart roster juggling is often the difference between a club treading water and one staying afloat during a long season. In this case, it’s clear the Mets are just playing the long game. For now, all eyes turn to Hagenman—next man up on a staff that’s learning to stay nimble.