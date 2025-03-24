Mets send their projected Opening Day lineup to the field for spring finale

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are putting the finishing touches on their roster, still on the hunt for a right-handed bat who can handle the middle infield. While the front office works behind the scenes to fill that gap, the lineup itself is pretty much locked in.

The Infield Picture Takes Shape

Brett Baty seems to have secured the second base job—at least when a right-hander is on the mound. Meanwhile, Luis Torrens is set to be the starting catcher while Francisco Alvarez recovers from injury.

With those pieces in place, the Mets now have a clear vision of how their Opening Day lineup will look.

That vision was on full display during their final spring training game, a dress rehearsal of sorts.

Mets insider Anthony DiComo shared the expected lineup: Francisco Lindor at shortstop, Juan Soto in right field, Pete Alonso at first, Brandon Nimmo in left, Mark Vientos at third, Jesse Winker as the designated hitter, Torrens behind the plate, Baty at second, and Jose Siri patrolling center field.

— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 24, 2025

Order Set, with Some Tweaks Possible

The top half of the lineup has been a foregone conclusion for a while now. Nimmo and Vientos will alternate in the fourth and fifth spots based on matchups. Winker gets the nod as DH when a righty is on the mound, while Starling Marte will likely step into that role against left-handers.

Siri seems locked into the ninth spot, with Baty and Torrens possibly swapping depending on circumstances. But barring a last-minute shake-up, these are the names Mets fans should expect to see when they take on the Houston Astros on Thursday.

Everything is ready for the beginning of a truly exciting campaign for Mets fans. After reaching the National League Championship Series last year, fans want to go all the way.