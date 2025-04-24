Mets send down surging infielder as Jeff McNeil returns from injured list

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets made a move Thursday night that might’ve felt like swapping a blooming plant for a trusted old tree — logical, but tough.

As Jeff McNeil rejoined the roster from the injured list, the team chose to option young infielder Brett Baty to Triple-A Syracuse, a decision that was less about performance and more about roster math.

Brett Baty has been sent down as Jeff McNeil is set to return from the IL#Mets pic.twitter.com/qcls6BXI1s — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) April 25, 2025

Catcher Hayden Senger was also sent down to make room for Francisco Alvarez.

Bad Stats, Better Timing

On paper, Baty’s season numbers didn’t exactly jump off the page — a .204/.246/.352 slash line and a wRC+ of 68, which puts him well below league average. That kind of production is hard to carry, especially from a roster spot that’s expected to produce daily.

But baseball isn’t just a numbers game. Sometimes, it’s about the rhythm, the feel — and Baty was starting to find his.

Over the past nine games, he was slashing a robust .296/.367/.556, sporting a 156 wRC+ that suggested a player finally seeing daylight after weeks of overcast at-bats. It was like watching someone finally figure out the Rubik’s Cube after spinning it in frustration for weeks.

Learning on the Fly

Baty wasn’t just trying to hit — he was learning a new position at the same time. In an effort to provide the team with flexibility and himself with opportunity, he started picking up reps at second base during spring training. Imagine trying to rewire a house while still living in it — that’s the kind of juggling act Baty was dealing with.

And yet, he was starting to make it work, both defensively and offensively. The timing of the demotion stings a little more because of it.

Mets insider Anthony DiComo summed it up well on X: “No big surprise, though it comes at a time when he had begun hitting, with a .993 OPS over his last eight games.”

The Mets have optioned Brett Baty to Triple-A Syracuse to clear roster space for Jeff McNeil. No big surprise, though it comes at a time when he had begun hitting, with a .993 OPS over his last eight games. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 25, 2025

Roster Math and Tough Calls

With McNeil healthy again, the Mets were forced into a roster squeeze. The decision wasn’t just about who was hot — it was about who had options. Sending down Jose Azocar instead of Baty would’ve required putting him through waivers, a gamble the Mets weren’t willing to take.

So Baty, the player who was finally turning the corner, got the short end of the stick.

Back to Syracuse, But Not Backward

Now, Baty heads back to Triple-A, but it’s not the kind of demotion that screams failure. It’s more like being asked to rehearse a bit longer before stepping back on stage.

He’s shown he can adjust, adapt, and improve. That’s not nothing. In fact, it’s exactly what he’ll need to do again — just one level down.