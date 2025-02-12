Mets’ second half hero already knows his 2025 role

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have officially opened their training camp, and the energy in Port St. Lucie is already buzzing. With pitchers and catchers reporting—and a few eager position players showing up early—the countdown to a new season of Mets baseball has begun.

The Six-Man Rotation Plan If Senga Allows

Manager Carlos Mendoza addressed the media on Tuesday, touching on several key topics, including the team’s pitching strategy. The plan? A six-man rotation. The catch? It hinges on the health of Kodai Senga.

The Mets certainly have the arms to make it work. Right now, they can choose from Senga, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas, Paul Blackburn, David Peterson, Griffin Canning, and Tylor Megill. Some of these names are locked in, while others will be battling for a spot.

Mendoza also clarified Tylor Megill’s role—he’s stretching out as a starter, while Jose Butto is being prepped for a multi-inning bullpen role.

Megill’s Case for a Rotation Spot

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Megill was a steady presence for the Mets last season, posting a solid 4.04 ERA across 16 games (15 starts). But what stood out was his second-half surge—he delivered a 3.00 ERA when it mattered most.

More than just eating innings, Megill showed real growth, posting a career-best 27% strikeout rate. That’s the kind of number that turns heads in a rotation competition, and it gives him a real shot not just to earn a spot, but to hold onto it.

Is Another Starter Coming?

Despite their depth, the Mets are still reportedly in the market for another starting pitcher. But even if they stand pat, they have reinforcements waiting in the wings. Brandon Sproat is nearly big-league ready, and there’s hope that Christian Scott could return later this year.

Until then, arms like Megill’s become even more valuable. The Mets’ rotation picture isn’t fully clear yet, but one thing is certain—spring training is already shaping up to be an interesting one.