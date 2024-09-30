Mets season comes down to winning at least one of two games vs. top division foe

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves could play just one of their three games on the calendar last week, due to inclement weather.

The regular season is now over for 28 teams, except for these two: the Mets season comes down to this doubleheader. To secure their place in the postseason, all they need to do is win one game. Nothing more, nothing less. Their fate is in their own hands.

Mets getting ready for crucial series to end the season

There is a third team in the equation and two Wild Card spots available. The math is simple: if the Mets and Braves win one game each, they will both be in. If someone sweeps, the losing team goes home empty-handed and the Arizona Diamondbacks will advance along with the sweeping team.

It’s simple, yes, but extremely difficult to do on the field with so much pressure. The Mets, however, believe in their chances.

Tylor Megill will take the ball for the most important game of the Mets season

New York will send the red-hot Tylor Megill to the mound for Game 1 of the doubleheader. The right-hander has a 2.70 ERA in his last seven games and 33.1 innings, so he is in a good run of form and will keep the Mets competitive.

Per Mets insider Anthony DiComo, the team will use Luis Severino in the second game if they lose the first one. The plans would change if they take the opener.

“Tylor Megill will start Game 1 of the doubleheader tomorrow, source says. Luis Severino will start Game 2 if the Mets lose Game 1. If they win Game 1, the Mets will save Severino for the Wild Card Series,” he posted.

The Braves will do a similar thing with Chris Sale, the winner of the pitching Triple Crown in the National League. Spencer Schwellenbach will take the ball in Game 1, and Sale will do it for Game 2 if the Braves lose the first one.

In this specific case, though, the Mets would love to see Sale today. That would mean they won the first game and are already a playoff team when they take the field for the finale.

The scene is ready for these two NL East foes to compete for a place in the postseason. Three teams, two spots: who will be left out?