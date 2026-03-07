Spring training is often a season of smoke and mirrors, where the box score tells one story while the radar gun whispers another. On Friday, New York Mets starter Sean Manaea made his first appearance of the Grapefruit League in a matchup that left fans and analysts reaching for their magnifying glasses.

On the surface, the veteran left-hander turned in a tidy performance: three innings of work, a single hit, one walk, and a lone strikeout. Aside from a first-inning solo shot surrendered to Connor Norby, Manaea looked every bit the reliable starter the Mets hope he can be. He even found a groove late in the outing, retiring five consecutive batters to put a bow on his afternoon.

The Mystery of the Missing Miles

However, if baseball is a game of inches, it is also a game of miles per hour. While the results were encouraging, the underlying data raised a few eyebrows. As MetsMerized Online noted, Manaea’s fastball averaged a mere 88.1 mph. To put that in perspective, even during a rocky 2025 campaign where he struggled with a 5.64 ERA, his heater lived closer to 91.7 mph.

Watching a pitcher lose three ticks of velocity is like seeing a highway driver suddenly drop from 70 to 50; you start wondering if there is engine trouble or if they just have their foot on the brake for a reason. In the high-stakes environment of Major League Baseball, that kind of dip is usually a flashing red light on the dashboard.

Tinkering Under the Hood

There is a potential explanation for the sluggish readings, and it involves a new tool in Manaea’s shed. Following the game, the southpaw revealed he has been experimenting with a cutter. Introducing a new pitch is often like trying to learn a new dance step while running a marathon; it can throw off your natural rhythm and mechanics.

This mechanical adjustment might be leaching some of the life out of his primary fastball as he navigates the “feel” of his revamped arsenal.

Manager Carlos Mendoza seemed more enamored with the craftsmanship than the raw power. “I like what I saw,” Mendoza said. “Especially that cutter in to righties. It’s a pitch that he’s been working on. And he got movement just enough to get off the barrel there.”

To the coaching staff, the movement and location were more important than the digital readout on the scoreboard, considering it’s his first spring outing.

Health Over Heat

Despite the outside chatter, the vibe inside the dugout remains optimistic. Mendoza emphasized that overreacting to a pitcher’s first spring outing is a mistake. “Don’t want to make too much out of the first one,” Mendoza said. “I liked the movement of his pitches. And he says he feels really good, physically. So not concerned.”

The pitcher himself admitted that while some of his offerings still require a bit of polish, his body felt strong and his command was reliable enough to fill the zone.

“Some pitches need a little work,” Manaea said. “But I felt healthy, and for the most part threw strikes.” For now, the Mets are choosing to value the strikes thrown over the velocity lost, betting that the heat will return as the Florida sun gets hotter.