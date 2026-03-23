A lot has been made about New York Mets left-hander Sean Manaea and his diminished velocity. After averaging 92.2 mph with the pitch in his brilliant 2024 season, in which he posted a 3.47 ERA and struck out 184 hitters, he checked in at 91.7 last year, when he struggled to a 5.64 ERA amid oblique and elbow injuries.

This spring, however, Manaea had been sitting in the 87-88 mph range, struggling to touch even 90 mph. He had been getting good results, as his 3.72 Grapefruit League ERA suggests, but everyone in the Mets’ clubhouse was worried about the lost power on his heater.

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According to SNY Mets, however, the southpaw was able to put a little more on his four-seamer. “Sean Manaea’s fastball touched 92 MPH in today’s intrasquad game,” SNY reported on Monday.

Sean Manaea's fastball touched 92 MPH in today's intrasquad game?



Via @SNY_Mets



pic.twitter.com/izZNISWSSx — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) March 23, 2026

A Step In The Right Direction

Considering how he struggled to break the 90-mph barrier in spring games, Monday had to feel good for Manaea. Those two or three miles per hour represent a huge difference in potential outcomes against him. A slower fastball gives batters more time to react and affects the impact of his offspeed and breaking pitches.

The lefty still has some work to do as his velocity hasn’t yet bounced back to his ideal levels, but everybody at Mets’ camp is feeling increasingly confident that he can remain an effective pitcher.

In large part due to concerns about his fastball velocity, Manaea wasn’t included in the Mets’ Opening Day rotation and will be used as a piggyback option after one of the starters instead. This is not necessarily a permanent arrangement, though, and he can earn his way back to the regular staff.

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Hoping The Regular Season Adrenaline Can Help

As the hurler himself recently said, the adrenaline of the regular season can help his four-seamer bounce back. Monday was definitely a step in the right direction and helped ease some concerns, particularly since he is pitching with loose bodies on his elbow.

It might not seem like it at the moment, but the Mets need a healthy Manaea if they want to return to the postseason. He missed a lot of time last year, and the team missed the party, but he was stellar in 2024 when they reached the National League Championship Series.

Having quality depth is a must for every contender these days, and Manaea, at his best, is a well-above-average pitcher. Having him in one piece and in good form could be the X-factor behind the Mets’ quest for glory in 2026.