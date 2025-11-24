Some offseasons begin with a loud move. Others start with a quiet question. For the New York Mets, one of the quietest — but most important — questions is whether Starling Marte should be part of the 2026 roster.

Of course, the blockbuster move on Sunday night to swap Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien certainly takes the headlines.

Extending Marte is not a headline-grabber like a big trade, Pete Alonso’s free agency, or Edwin Díaz’s next contract. But inside the clubhouse, where relationships often matter just as much as numbers, Marte’s presence carries real weight.

Marte’s steady production still means something

Marte isn’t the player he was in his prime, and everyone knows it. The stolen bases have faded, the range has narrowed, and the Mets weren’t able to keep him on the field every day. But even with injuries trimming his season to 98 games, he found ways to matter.

He hit .270/.335/.410 with nine homers, 34 RBIs and a 112 wRC+. That’s above-average offense from a player who essentially lived in the DH spot and logged only 65 innings in the outfield. He still made hard contact. He still gave professional at-bats. He still offered the kind of stabilizing presence young lineups tend to benefit from.

And in a clubhouse that swings heavily on Juan Soto’s mood and energy, Marte is one of the few players with a genuine bond to the Mets’ new franchise anchor. That moves the needle more than people realize.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A veteran voice Soto trusts

Soto didn’t hide it. He publicly pushed for Marte to return, calling him one of his best friends on the roster. When your 27-year-old superstar hints at what would make his daily environment better, smart teams listen.

Marte’s influence goes beyond friendship. He’s a player Soto has trained with, leaned on, and trusted since joining the Mets. That matters for a team trying to build a long-term culture around its most valuable piece.

If retaining Marte reinforces Soto’s comfort and helps steady the clubhouse for another season, that alone makes the idea worth discussing.

The Mets need bats, not just names

The Mets need more offense. Everyone inside the organization knows that. A lineup with Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso is good, but not complete. They need another bat or two that can grind through at-bats, reach base, and remove pressure from the middle of the order.

Marte is not a savior, but he’s playable. He hits for average, sprays the ball around, and doesn’t sink the lineup the way some aging veterans do. A one-year deal in his age-37 season wouldn’t block any prospects or limit the Mets’ ability to add bigger names.

And unlike major free agent targets, Marte doesn’t require years of commitment or a large chunk of payroll.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A return is more realistic than people think

Dan Bartels of the New York Post suggested that Marte returning is more probable than most fans assume. When you look at the situation closely, he’s right.

Marte won’t cost much. He wants to stay. Soto wants him back. And the Mets, who need inexpensive depth to complement whatever big moves they make, can justify it without hesitation.

A sensible move in a winter full of bigger decisions

The Mets have far larger questions to answer — Alonso, Díaz, the rotation, the bullpen, centerfield depth. Marte isn’t at the top of the list. But sometimes the low-drama decisions are the ones that quietly help the most.

If the Mets want continuity, clubhouse stability, and a reliable veteran bat at a reasonable price, keeping Marte around for one more year fits the moment.

And if it helps Soto feel even a little more at home, it’s a move that practically makes itself.