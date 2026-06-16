Tobias Myers did not create the Mets’ rotation problem. He just made it impossible to ignore.

The Mets got blown out 12-0 by the Reds on Monday, and the score was ugly enough by itself. The more important part was what it said about the pitching staff. This team is running out of clean ways to fake rotation depth.

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Myers lasted 1.1 innings, allowed seven earned runs, and left the Mets buried before the night had even settled in. It was the kind of spot start that turns a roster inconvenience into a flashing warning light.

The Mets tried to patch a hole and got exposed

The Mets did not turn to Myers because everything was going smoothly. They turned to him because Christian Scott hit the injured list with a hip issue, Kodai Senga was still being lined up for his return, and the rotation had already been stretched thin enough to make every decision feel temporary.

That is why Monday mattered. Myers was not supposed to be the solution. He was supposed to get them through the night. Instead, he gave up seven runs on five hits and three walks, and the Reds had the game in their pocket almost immediately.

The Mets left 12 runners on base, which made the final score even more irritating. But the offense wasting chances was not the real headline. The real headline was that the pitching plan cracked before the lineup had much of a chance to matter.

Senga cannot be treated like a magic fix

Kodai Senga is expected to start Tuesday against Cincinnati, and the Mets need that to work badly. That does not mean it is safe to act like the problem is solved.

Senga has not pitched in the majors since late April. He was working back from lumbar spine inflammation, then had the ulnar nerve irritation scare, and his season line still sits at a 9.00 ERA. The Mets plan to activate him for Tuesday’s start. The upside is obvious. The risk is just as obvious.

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That is the uncomfortable part. The Mets are asking Senga to come back and stabilize the same rotation that just lost Scott. They are not easing him into a perfect situation. They are handing him the ball because the alternative options are already starting to look dangerous.

The depth chart has become the story

Good teams need sixth and seventh starters. The Mets are being reminded of that in the worst way.

Scott going down matters because he was giving them real innings. Sean Manaea just made a strong rotation case against Atlanta. Freddy Peralta has been useful but imperfect. Senga is coming back with questions. David Peterson was used in relief and still got tagged. Myers’ outing showed what happens when the next layer is not ready to hold the weight.

This is not just about one ugly box score. It is about how quickly the Mets go from “manageable” to “what now?” when one starter disappears.

The Mets need more than survival starts

The answer cannot be hoping every emergency arm gives them four decent innings. That is not a plan. That is how a bullpen gets cooked by July.

If Senga looks right, the Mets get some breathing room. If Manaea keeps building on his last start, the picture looks less desperate. If Scott’s hip issue stays minor, maybe this stretch becomes a warning instead of a full collapse.

But Monday was the reminder they should not ignore. The Mets’ rotation depth is not some background concern anymore.

It is already costing them games.