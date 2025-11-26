Some afternoons in baseball feel routine until a transaction note cuts through the noise and hints at something more. The New York Mets did that on Tuesday, dropping a small cluster of moves that won’t dominate the headlines but might matter in unexpected ways. These are the kinds of additions that rarely come with fanfare but quietly shape a system’s depth chart, influence spring battles, and occasionally surprise you six months down the road.

Building out the margins

Nick Burdi was the first name through the door, a flamethrowing righty whose career has been a long tug-of-war between his electric stuff and the injuries that keep interrupting his momentum. The Mets picked him up on a minor league contract, which is the safest way for any front office to see what’s left in a once-promising arm. More names followed quickly: lefty Anderson Severino, righty Robert Stock, and outfielder Jose Ramos. Four flyers, four completely distinct stories, and a shared chance to force their way into the Mets’ plans.

What ties them together is opportunity. All four received invitations to spring training, where they’ll try to pitch or hit their way into the final spots on a roster that still feels like it’s waiting for someone unexpected to claim space. Even if none of them break camp with the club, the Mets have been framing these signings as potential 2026 contributors. In a long season, depth isn’t a luxury. It’s survival.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Severino’s left-handed lane

Severino is perhaps the easiest to understand. The Mets barely have any lefty relief options for the first few weeks of the season, and while the 31-year-old hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2022, scarcity opens doors. His brief stint with the White Sox wasn’t memorable, but the last two years in the Mexican League were different. A 2.68 ERA in 43 appearances is the kind of line that makes a team pause, especially when it comes with 46 strikeouts in 37 innings. There’s feel, there’s deception, and there’s raw need. Sometimes that’s enough.

The Mets announced they have signed Anderson Severino to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training.



Severino last pitched at the MLB level appearing in six games for the White Sox in 2022 with a 6.14 ERA.



Severino spent the last two seasons in the Mexican League… pic.twitter.com/o1XWl7AOwn — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 25, 2025

For a club that spent much of last season trying to patch together reliable bullpen innings, even a modest breakout from Severino could reshape how the Mets navigate the middle innings. A lefty who can miss bats gives a manager real levers to pull.

Stock’s winding road back

Robert Stock returns to a place he once passed through quickly, back in 2021 when injuries nudged him into the Mets’ rotation for a brief moment. Since then he’s taken one of the more nomadic pitching routes imaginable: Triple-A, Korea, the Atlantic League, the Mexican League, and finally back to the majors for two appearances with the Red Sox in 2024. That cameo didn’t go well, but the Mets aren’t signing him for last year’s ERA. They’re signing him because his velocity still flashes and his competitiveness never dipped, no matter how many time zones he crossed.

The Mets announced they have signed Robert Stock to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training.



Stock pitched for the Mets in 2021, starting two games and pitched to a 5.40 ERA.



Stock didn't appear at the MLB level between 2022-2024, pitching in AAA, Korea, the… pic.twitter.com/QYtCgWizFO — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 25, 2025

There’s value in that kind of persistence. Organizations need pitchers who can provide innings across multiple levels, and if Stock sharpens his command just a bit more, the Mets could very well need him.

Credit: Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A swing worth monitoring

Jose Ramos is the wildcard. He’s only 24 and far from a finished product, but his bat has enough thump to get your attention. Across Double-A and Triple-A last year, he launched 18 homers and posted a 124 wRC+ at the higher level. The strikeouts are the worry. They pile up fast. But swing-and-miss can be coached, and raw power can’t be manufactured. The Mets are betting on the latter and hoping to soften the former.

The Mets announced they have signed José Ramos to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training.



Ramos has been in the Dodgers system since 2019, but has yet to make his MLB debut.



He batted .295 in 44 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2025, with 8 HR, 27 RBI & a… pic.twitter.com/CkRvaJUwDJ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 25, 2025

Ramos also gives the Mets something they lacked in the upper minors: an outfielder with real upside rather than just organizational steadiness. If he trims the strikeouts even slightly, he becomes a meaningful part of the next wave.

What this all signals

None of these signings change the Mets’ outlook on their own. But taken together, they say something about how the organization is thinking. Depth matters again. Competition matters again. The Mets are creating a spring environment where jobs won’t simply be handed out but earned by whoever shows the most life, the most growth, the most refusal to fade into the background.

And sometimes that’s where a season begins, not with the splashy winter addition but with the handful of names that quietly arrive and give a team more ways to solve problems.