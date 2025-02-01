Mets’ rising catcher could explode onto the scene in 2025

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets once saw Francisco Alvarez as one of the premier young power hitters at the catcher position. In 2023, he lived up to that hype, blasting 25 home runs with a wRC+ of 97—just a tick below the league average of 100. For a rookie backstop, that kind of power was eye-catching, a preview of what many believed would be an explosive offensive career. But baseball has a way of humbling even the most talented players.

Francisco Alvarez had a sophomore slump in 2024

Alvarez’s follow-up season in 2024 didn’t feature the same fireworks. His home run total plummeted to 11, and a ligament tear in his left thumb only worsened matters. Even with his struggles, his wRC+ actually nudged up to 102, meaning he still provided value at the plate.

However, he knew he was capable of much more. Beyond the injury, Alvarez’s high strikeout rate remained a hurdle. While his power dipped, his tendency to swing and miss didn’t improve significantly. He was still striking out around 30% of the time, a rate that had never been an issue for him in the minors. He regularly posted strikeout rates in the low to mid-20s while maintaining strong walk numbers.

The Fix: A New Approach at the Plate

Alvarez is fully aware that success in the majors requires constant adjustment. At the Mets’ fan festival last weekend, he spoke with conviction about his offseason work. “I changed a lot of things,” he said. “I’m going to have more plate discipline, and I’m going to have better numbers, too.”

Plate discipline is often the key that unlocks a hitter’s potential. The best power hitters aren’t just the ones who can hit the ball the farthest—they’re the ones who know which pitches to attack. Alvarez knows he needs to cut down on the bad chases, work deeper into counts, and give himself more opportunities to do damage.

The Road Ahead

At just 23 years old, Alvarez still has time to figure it out. The jump from minor-league pitching to the big leagues is like upgrading from a driving test to Formula 1 racing—everything comes at you faster, and the margin for error shrinks dramatically. Some players adapt instantly, while others need a few seasons to truly settle in.

Given his raw talent and work ethic, Alvarez has every reason to believe that 2025 could be his breakout year. The Mets believe it, too.