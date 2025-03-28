Mets reveal stellar lineup for Friday’s game with one small twist

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Mets kicked off their 2025 season with a bit of a stumble, dropping the opener to the Houston Astros on Thursday. But let’s not hit the panic button just yet—remember last year? They started 0-5 and still managed to make some noise when it counted.

Mixing and Matching

With Framber Valdez, a tough lefty, on the mound, the Mets rolled out their preferred lineup against southpaws for the opener on Thursday. Luisangel Acuña got the nod over Brett Baty, while Starling Marte took Jesse Winker’s place in the outfield. Tyrone Taylor, not Jose Siri, patrolled center field. The adjustments made sense—Valdez is no picnic for left-handed hitters, so Mendoza opted for a righty-heavy approach.

A New Look Against a Righty

For Friday’s matchup, the Mets wasted no time revealing their plan against right-hander Hunter Brown. Some things remain constant—Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso aren’t moving from their spots at the top of the order. But once a righty takes the hill, the lineup shuffles after that.

Game 2 in Houston ?



Game 2 in Houston

Brandon Nimmo, fifth on Thursday, slides up to the cleanup spot. Mark Vientos follows him in the fifth slot, ready to bring some pop. Winker, the stronger side of the DH platoon, steps in at six, taking advantage of the favorable matchup.

Center Field Decision: Taylor Over Siri

One interesting wrinkle: Taylor is getting another start in center field instead of Siri, who was brought in during the offseason to be the everyday guy at the position. Mendoza explained the decision, saying he liked the matchup against Brown.

Still, he reassured everyone that Siri will get his chance soon—likely as soon as Saturday.

Carlos Mendoza explains why Tyrone Taylor is in the lineup tonight and says that there's a "good chance" Jose Siri plays tomorrow:

Brett Baty Gets His Shot

Spring training standout Brett Baty is finally getting his first chance at second base, batting eighth. He’ll be followed by catcher Luis Torrens in the ninth spot, rounding out the lineup.

It’s a long season, and the Mets are already showing they’re willing to tweak things depending on the situation. Thursday’s loss? Just a bump in the road. Friday brings another game, another lineup, and another chance to get rolling.