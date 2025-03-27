Mets reveal Opening Day lineup with Luisangel Acuña in it and no Brett Baty

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are set to take on the Houston Astros deep in the heart of Texas, with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 PM ET. It’s an early-season test against a tough opponent, but the real storyline is on the mound.

Clay Holmes, a former Yankees reliever, will make his first-ever start for the Mets, facing off against the crafty left-hander Framber Valdez.

A New Role for Holmes

Holmes spent last season coming out of the bullpen for the Yankees, posting a solid 3.14 ERA. But instead of sticking to his usual late-game role, the right-hander spent the offseason stretching out as a starter, a transformation that seemed to go off without a hitch.

His Grapefruit League numbers were eye-popping—just a 0.93 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 19.1 innings. But spring success is one thing; now he has to prove he can keep it up when the games really count.

Lineup Tweaks Against Valdez

The Mets’ batting order against lefties follows a predictable pattern up top. Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto will continue to occupy the first two spots no matter who’s on the mound, and Pete Alonso is cemented in the third slot. But from there, things get interesting.

As promised by manager Carlos Mendoza, Mark Vientos gets the nod in the cleanup spot against Valdez. Mendoza announced this plan days ago, so no surprises there. Brandon Nimmo follows him in the fifth slot, a slight shift from where he usually hits against right-handers.

The bottom half of the lineup is stacked with righty bats that will see most of their action when a lefty is on the mound. Starling Marte, Tyrone Taylor, and Luisangel Acuña will handle the sixth through eighth spots.

Marte and Acuña are on the short side of platoons—Jesse Winker and Brett Baty will take their spots when the Mets face right-handed pitching.

A Fluid Situation in Center

The Mets are still figuring out how to handle center field. Tyrone Taylor gets the start today, but his role isn’t exactly set in stone. Jose Siri could also see plenty of action depending on matchups, making this one of the few unsettled spots on the roster.

Rounding out the lineup is catcher Luis Torrens, who will handle duties behind the plate and complete the Mets’ batting order. With a fresh arm on the mound, a shuffled lineup, and a tough opponent in the Astros, the Mets are stepping into a challenging but exciting matchup in Houston.