Mets reveal new road gray jersey for the upcoming season

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are going all out to enhance the fan experience, both at Citi Field and wherever the team travels. In recent years, they’ve made it a priority to strengthen their connection with the fanbase, and it shows in everything from their food offerings to their highly competitive roster.

And now, they’re adding another layer to their identity—fresh threads that nod to the past while looking toward the future.

A Nod to the Late ‘70s and Early ‘80s

On Tuesday, the Mets revealed a new road gray uniform reminiscent of the ones worn during the late seventies and early eighties. It’s a classic look, reimagined with modern materials but still carrying that vintage charm.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The jersey sticks with the iconic “NEW YORK” lettering (associated with the team hitting the road) across the chest in blue with an orange outline.

An in-person look at the Mets’ 2025 primary road uniforms pic.twitter.com/uZwU98HCyF — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 25, 2025

Adding a bit more character, the collar and sleeve trim now sport royal blue and orange stripes—royal blue, orange, royal blue—giving the uniform a crisp, bold edge. According to SNY, these small but noticeable details help make the design pop, ensuring players and fans alike wear it with pride.

Five Looks for 2025

With this latest addition, the Mets have now filled out their uniform lineup for the 2025 season, hitting the league’s maximum of five. The set includes:

Home pinstripes – the traditional white with blue pinstripes, a staple at Citi Field.

Road gray – the newly unveiled look with vintage-inspired details.

Black alternate – a fan favorite reserved for home games, bringing back the fierce 2000s vibe.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Blue alternate (road games only) – a switch from past years, as the blue home alternate won’t be in the mix this time.

A few of the Mets rock the new blue uniforms pic.twitter.com/ytrwmsNbx1 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) January 25, 2025

City Connect kit – the modern, out-of-the-box design meant to capture the spirit of New York.

Time to Collect Them All

Mets fans who love collecting jerseys now have their marching orders—five fresh uniforms for 2025, each with its own identity. Whether it’s the nostalgia of the road gray, the swagger of the black alternate, or the tradition of the pinstripes, there’s something for every kind of fan.