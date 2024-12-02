Mets reportedly interested in signing World Series-winning pitcher

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Mets finally took their first step towards building an improved rotation for 2025 by signing the talented, yet injury-prone and inconsistent Frankie Montas on a two-year deal worth $34 million. That’s definitely a good start since the right-hander has experience and upside, but they need more. Plenty more.

The Mets need to add more pitching talent

The Mets lost Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana to free agency, and Christian Scott is injured. Right now, the alternatives to start are Kodai Senga, Paul Blackburn, David Peterson, Tylor Megill, Jose Butto, and Montas.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets could be targeting Walker Buehler

According to a report on Monday, the Mets could be looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series-winning roster for their next addition. SNY reports that the Mets are interested in former NL Cy Young candidate and two-time World Series champion Walker Buehler to bolster their pitching staff.

Buehler impressed in the postseason

Buehler didn’t have the best of seasons in 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, as he posted a 5.38 ERA in 16 starts and 75.1 innings pitched. Evidently, it took him a while to get going. Once he did, however, he was a perfectly capable mid-rotation starter for the Dodgers in the postseason.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After surrendering six earned runs in his first postseason start in 2024 against the San Diego Padres, he made adjustments and shut out the opposition (including the Mets once) in his next three outings and 10 innings.

He was the one in charge of getting the save in the last game of the postseason, the fifth. By the time he made his last three October outings, his stuff and command appeared to be all the way back. Buehler boasts a 3.27 career ERA and would almost certainly improve the Mets’ pitching depth and ceiling. He is a proven competitor with playoff experience and a winning aura, among many other things.

The Mets, if they land Buehler, should be considered lucky — he is probably a potential bargain considering the risk associated with a signing and the potential reward.