Mets reportedly filling bench coach vacancy with Kai Correa

When the New York Mets cleaned house on their coaching staff last week, it was clear they were preparing for a philosophical reset. Longtime baseball lifer John Gibbons was among those not returning for the 2026 season, choosing to step aside after a couple of years as bench coach. Gibbons reportedly told the team he “liked Mendoza” but felt it was time for “some new blood” in that role.

Well, that’s exactly what the Mets are getting — and then some.

According to Pat Ragazzo of SI Mets, the Mets are hiring Kai Correa, the 37-year-old baseball mind who has quietly built one of the most respected résumés across the majors.

Source: Mets are hiring Kai Correa to be their new bench coach under Carlos Mendoza



Correa was SF Giants bench coach from 2020-2023 and most recently Cleveland’s ML Field Coordinator/Director of defense, baserunning and game strategy last 2 seasons — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) October 14, 2025

A Modern Baseball Mind Takes the Reins

Correa’s coaching story isn’t one of big-league fame or star-player pedigree. Instead, it’s a tale of relentless curiosity and innovation — the kind of journey that fits perfectly with a franchise looking to modernize its approach.

Credit: Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images

After playing at the University of Puget Sound from 2007 to 2010, Correa transitioned directly into coaching at his alma mater. Over the next four years, he wore just about every hat imaginable: head assistant coach, recruiting coordinator, infield coach, third-base coach, academic advisor, and even head of strength and conditioning. That range of experience forged the foundation for what has become one of the most versatile coaching profiles in the sport.

Correa then spent four years at the University of Northern Colorado before catching the attention of the Cleveland Guardians organization. His analytical approach to defense and baserunning quickly turned heads, and by 2020, he was hired by the San Francisco Giants as their bench coach and infield instructor — a meteoric rise that reflected both his intellect and adaptability.

From Kapler’s Right Hand to Manager for a Moment

Correa’s most visible moment came late in 2023, when he briefly managed the Giants after Gabe Kapler’s firing. Though it was only a three-game stint, it revealed how much trust the organization had in him. In that short window, players and front-office members alike praised his calm presence and sharp in-game instincts.

After his time in San Francisco, Correa returned to Cleveland, where he took on a unique hybrid role as Major League Field Coordinator. Before the 2025 season, the Guardians expanded his responsibilities, naming him Director of Defense, Baserunning, and Game Strategy — a title that perfectly captured his multi-dimensional skill set.

Now, he’ll bring that blend of analytics and communication to Queens, stepping into one of the most important supporting roles in baseball.

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A Perfect Fit for the Mets’ Next Chapter

For the Mets, this hire isn’t just about filling a seat — it’s about aligning their dugout with the vision of president of baseball operations David Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza. Correa’s reputation as an analytics-driven teacher makes him a natural fit for an organization emphasizing player development and game-planning precision.

At 37, Correa will form one of MLB’s youngest manager–bench coach duos alongside the 45-year-old Mendoza. The partnership signals a new era of collaboration and creativity in the Mets’ dugout — a shift from experience-heavy benches of the past to one built on adaptability and innovation.

Think of Mendoza and Correa as co-pilots steering the Mets’ 2026 flight plan. Mendoza brings leadership and clubhouse command; Correa offers analytical navigation and tactical insight. If it works, it could be the kind of balance that turns potential into progress.

Youth, Intelligence, and a Clear Vision

The Mets’ decision to hand Correa such a prominent role shows faith not just in his baseball acumen but in his ability to connect with a new generation of players.

As Gibbons gracefully bows out, Kai Correa steps in — not just as “new blood,” but as a symbol of where the Mets want to go. A team once defined by tradition is now betting on intelligence, innovation, and youth to lead the way. And in a city that demands both passion and progress, that feels like the right kind of gamble.