Mets relief pitching star could require season-ending surgery

Just when things were starting to look up for A.J. Minter, the rug has been pulled out from under him—and perhaps the New York Mets bullpen too.

A Return Cut Short

After grinding through a grueling rehab from hip surgery last August, Minter had clawed his way back into the spotlight, ready to anchor the Mets’ relief corps in 2025.

He didn’t just return; he came out dealing—posting a sharp 1.64 ERA across 11 innings, punching out 14 while walking just five. It was the kind of start that suggested Minter had picked up right where he left off, maybe even a bit better.

But baseball has a cruel way of humbling its heroes. During a weekend game against the Washington Nationals, Minter walked off the mound in discomfort, and the sighs from the Mets’ dugout were audible.

A Painful Turn

What initially looked like a precautionary move quickly snowballed into something more severe. The Mets placed Minter on the 15-day injured list, citing a significant left lat strain. That word—significant—wasn’t just a placeholder.

Manager Carlos Mendoza didn’t sugarcoat the news, telling reporters that Minter’s injury could potentially require season-ending surgery.

“All we know right now is we’re dealing with a pretty significant injury here,” Mendoza shared with Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo.

Season-ending surgery is a possibility for A.J. Minter, Carlos Mendoza said, though that's not certain yet.



It’s like watching a tightrope walker take every careful step back from the edge, only to trip on the final inch.

Mets Left Searching

The loss of Minter leaves a noticeable void in a bullpen that had leaned on him for consistency and calm. He wasn’t just another arm—he was becoming a late-inning rock.

Losing someone with that kind of edge in high-leverage spots is like misplacing your compass in the middle of a storm.

Now, the Mets wait. Over the next few days, the team is expected to map out what comes next for the left-hander—whether rest and rehab can keep his season alive, or if the scalpel looms again.

Time isn’t on Minter’s side, and neither is luck.