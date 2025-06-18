Mets’ rehabbing pitcher keeps struggling in Triple-A, putting the team in a tough spot

It was already a fragile house of cards. Now, after losing two starters in a matter of days, the New York Mets’ rotation feels like it’s collapsing in slow motion.

The first domino to fall was Kodai Senga, their ace and Cy Young hopeful, whose electric presence has anchored the staff.

A hamstring strain has now sidelined him for what could be as long as five weeks. The kind of injury that doesn’t just tweak a schedule—it tilts a season.

As if that blow wasn’t disorienting enough, Tylor Megill soon followed with an injury of his own, leaving yet another hole in a rotation that’s beginning to resemble a battlefield triage tent.

In just a few short days, the Mets’ hopes of pitching stability have shifted dramatically, forcing manager Carlos Mendoza into survival mode.

Paul Blackburn gets the call, but Montas remains the wild card

In Senga’s absence, the Mets will turn to Paul Blackburn, a capable fill-in who’s ready to rejoin the rotation. While not flashy, Blackburn provides innings and structure—two things the Mets desperately need right now.

But it’s the other opening that feels more like walking across a tightrope in a windstorm. With Megill’s absence creating an additional gap, the Mets face a high-stakes choice with no ideal options.

They’ve announced a still-unnamed spot starter for Friday, but the long-term replacement may be even more concerning.

Frankie Montas, once considered a rotation savior, is nearing the end of a long and bumpy rehab process. Unfortunately, the results are speaking louder than any optimism could.

Montas’ rocky rehab raises more questions than answers

The numbers are as brutal as they are alarming. Across six rehab starts, including his latest on Wednesday, Montas has posted a ballooned 12.05 ERA.

He’s been tagged for eight home runs in just 18.2 innings, including five earned runs on seven hits in his latest five-inning effort.

This isn’t rust. This is collapse.

Frankie Montas (lat) allowed five more runs tonight in what's supposed to be his final rehab start. His line:



5.0 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 80 pitches.



Montas holds a 12.05 ERA with eight homers in six rehab outings. His poor results have put Mets officials in a difficult spot. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 19, 2025

Pitching to contact is one thing. Pitching to barrels is another. Montas’ command has been shaky, and his stuff—once dynamic—is looking entirely too hittable.

The Mets wanted answers from his rehab. Instead, they’ve received only more uncertainty and a public dilemma.

Mets insider Anthony DiComo didn’t mince words when he posted Montas’ stat line to X, calling attention to just how untenable the situation has become.

And yet, Mendoza and the front office may not have much choice left.

Manaea’s struggles add to the desperation

Compounding the chaos is the fact that Sean Manaea—another veteran the Mets might have turned to—hasn’t inspired much confidence either during his own injury return.

He’s been battling inconsistency and hasn’t shown enough to be a clear upgrade.

In a sense, Montas might be the least-bad option, not the best one. It’s a dangerous place to be when your rotation depends on who’s struggling slightly less.

Montas may very well slot into the rotation past Friday, simply because there aren’t many other doors to open. But the idea of him holding down the fort until Senga and Megill return? That feels like playing roulette with a bent wheel.

Mendoza walks a thin line between risk and necessity

There’s little glamour in managing through chaos. For Carlos Mendoza, the next week may determine whether the Mets sink into the standings or somehow stay afloat.

The gamble on Montas is one he wouldn’t choose under better circumstances, but with injuries compounding and options vanishing, he has little choice.

If this were a card game, Mendoza would be betting on a busted hand, praying the dealer goes over. That’s not strategy—it’s survival.

The coming weeks will test the Mets’ depth, decision-making, and mental toughness. And right now, the margin for error is thinner than ever.

