The number that matters most is not the prospect count the New York Mets shipped out on Tuesday. It is the one they just filled. Center field.

By moving Luisangel Acuña and a pitching prospect to the White Sox for Luis Robert Jr., the Mets finally solved a problem they have been circling for months. Robert is not a project. He is not a placeholder. He is a legitimate, impact center fielder who changes how the roster fits together on both sides of the ball.

That trade also clarified something else. The Mets are done playing around the edges.

A clearer roster picture, at last

Robert’s arrival gives the Mets an everyday presence in center field with power, range, and a track record that forces opposing pitchers to plan around him, even if his first half in 2025 was atrocious. It also lets the front office be more honest about the rest of the roster. If Brett Baty can be groomed into a workable left fielder, and that is a real if, the Mets suddenly have flexibility instead of desperation.

They could still add an experienced outfielder to steady the group. It would make sense. But they no longer have to. That matters, because the next move should not be another bat.

It should be a pitcher who can take the ball in October.

Why the Mets keep circling pitching

The Mets have been linked to Framber Valdez, and the interest is real. So is the hesitation. The contract required to land him, combined with the draft compensation attached, has been a nonstarter for David Stearns. The Mets are aggressive, but not reckless, and they have drawn a line there.

That brings the conversation back to Freddy Peralta.

Peralta does not have the name recognition of a Cy Young winner, but his résumé reads like one. A 2.70 ERA. Two hundred four strikeouts last season. Three straight years of 30-plus starts. That is durability and dominance, not theory. Whether you see him as a low-end ace or a high-end number two, he is exactly the type of arm the Mets lack.

The appeal is obvious. So is the catch.

The price the Mets will not pay

Peralta is affordable by ace standards, earning just $8 million, and that makes him even more attractive. It also makes him expensive in prospect capital. The Brewers know what they have, and they are not giving it away for depth pieces.

According to Michael Marino, Jonah Tong’s name briefly came up in talks before the Mets shut that conversation down. Milwaukee later submitted an offer built around Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams. The Mets refused.

That response tells you a lot about how the organization views its system.

Tong’s surface numbers last season were rough. A 7.71 ERA in 18.2 innings jumps off the page. Dig deeper and the picture changes. His 4.31 FIP suggests far better underlying performance, and the strikeout total in the minors is impossible to ignore. One hundred seventy-nine strikeouts in 113.2 innings across Double-A and Triple-A. The Tim Lincecum comparisons are not accidental.

Sproat is talented, too. The Mets simply seem to believe Tong has the higher ceiling. Pairing Sproat with Jett Williams for one season of Peralta, who would hit free agency after the 2026 World Series, is not a gamble they are willing to make.

The tension defining this Mets era

Other teams are in on Peralta. That pressure is real. But Stearns has been consistent since taking over. The Mets will spend money. They will trade from depth. They will not strip the top of their farm system for short-term fixes, even good ones.

The Robert trade showed boldness. The Peralta talks show restraint. Both are intentional.

The Mets are trying to win now without wrecking the years that follow. Whether that balance lands them a frontline starter remains to be seen. What is clear is that the next move will tell us just how close they believe they really are.