Mets receive brutal injury news on star defensive outfielder

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Mets will have to navigate the next two months without one of their premier defensive players. Centerfielder José Siri has been diagnosed with a leg fracture and is expected to miss 8–10 weeks, a tough blow for a team relying on his glove more than his bat.

It’s a setback that won’t necessarily show up in the box score, but it’ll be felt every time a fly ball drops where Siri usually patrols.

Offensive Struggles, Defensive Gold

Siri was off to a brutal start offensively in 2025. Over just 24 plate appearances, he hit a measly .050/.208/.100, including a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7 wRC+, which means he was performing 93% worse than the average hitter. He did flash some plate discipline with a 16.7% walk rate, but that’s about where the positives ended with the bat.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That said, this wasn’t a player the Mets expected to carry the offense. His true value lives in centerfield — a premium defensive position that he played with elite-level instincts, range, and efficiency. Siri is a game-changer with the glove, and the loss of his defense will be noticeable immediately.

Who Steps In?

The Mets will likely turn to Tyrone Taylor to pick up some of the slack. Taylor offers a solid glove and decent speed, and while he doesn’t bring the same defensive ceiling as Siri, he’s a reliable plug-and-play option. The team could also look to rotate other depth options through center depending on matchups and lineup needs.

Siri’s absence removes a key piece of the Mets’ defensive structure, but the timing early in the season gives the team a window to experiment and stay afloat. Once Siri is healthy, he’ll be back to what he does best — vacuuming up fly balls and locking down the outfield. Until then, the Mets will need to lean on their depth and hope their offense can take some pressure off the defense.