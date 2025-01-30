Mets ready to gamble on former top prospect becoming a star infielder

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Mets appear willing to roll the dice on Brett Baty as their everyday third baseman in 2025, a decision that carries plenty of risk. With Mark Vientos training for a potential shift to first base—contingent on whether or not Pete Alonso returns—Baty is positioned to take over at the hot corner.

The 25-year-old former top prospect still has plenty of potential, but he hasn’t shown much at the major league level. Over 169 big league games, he’s slashed a disappointing .215/.282/.325 with 15 home runs, 55 RBIs, and a 72 wRC+. Last season, he played in just 50 MLB games, posting a .229/.306/.327 line—marginally better, but still not inspiring much confidence.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Quadruple-A Player in the Making?

Baty’s inability to translate minor league success to the majors has raised some concerns about whether he’s stuck in “quadruple-A” territory—the dreaded space between Triple-A dominance and big-league mediocrity. In 2024, he spent 62 games with the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate, where he posted a much stronger 119 wRC+, proving he can handle minor league pitching but leaving the question of whether he can take that next step in the majors.

The potential is there, but he struggles with pitch recognition and consistency. The Mets need to see a major developmental leap from him this spring to have any real faith in his long-term viability.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Defensive Improvements Could Keep Him in the Lineup

While Baty’s bat has yet to shine, his defense at third base has been more promising. Over 380 innings at the position last season, he recorded two outs above average and a .984 fielding percentage. That’s a noticeable improvement from previous struggles, giving the Mets some hope that he can at least hold down the hot corner defensively.

The challenge will be whether his bat can catch up. The Mets are betting on internal development rather than spending on an external upgrade, but Baty will need to prove early in the season that he can handle the job. If he struggles out of the gate, New York may have no choice but to pivot to another option before the season gets away from them.