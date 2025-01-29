Mets re-engage with star slugger, a deal could be imminent

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have reopened the door for Pete Alonso to return in 2025.

The Mets could find common ground with Pete Alonso

New York and their All-Star free agent slugger have been in a negotiation war for several weeks on end. Both parties have failed to come to terms on an agreed-upon contract duration. However, Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed that the Florida native’s desire to return to the Mets could receive a tailwind from the shrunken market that’s out there for him at the present (h/t Pat Ragazzo of New York Mets on SI):

“Truly, it’s hard to know what to make of the ongoing saga involving the National League’s top home run hitter since he came into the league and one of the most prolific in the history of the franchise,” Heyman wrote. “But from my drama-free distance, it feels like Alonso desperately hopes to return while the Mets could go either way.

“Right now, it’s clear that Alonso doesn’t have the offers he is looking for from other teams. And as long as that remains the case, there is still a chance he could return to Queens.”

Mets’ willingness to resign Alonso could go either way

It has been reported that the Blue Jays have also made an offer to Alonso. Nonetheless, the Mets have the room in their infield and World Series hopes that could work in concert to bring the four-time All-Star back to town.

Mets president David Stearns is also fixated on adding to his bullpen, which could conflict financially with the sizable annual salary that Alonso would warrant. Management could opt to bring on more cost-effective relievers to juggle with an Alonso signing on their books. The coming days will reveal more as to whether or not a reunion is in the books.