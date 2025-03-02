Mets’ promising young starting pitcher gets high praise from manager Mendoza

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are dealing with injuries to key players already, especially in the pitching front. They will start the season without two of their top arms Frankie Montas (lat) and Sean Manaea (oblique), meaning that they will have to rely on others to come in and step up in their absence.

Mets’ Carlos Mendoza believes in Tylor Megill

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Fifth-year starting pitcher Tylor Megill is one of those candidates. He received high praise from manager Carlos Mendoza about what he can provide to the rotation in the absence of Montas and Manaea.

“Tylor Megill is a guy that I’m really excited about this year,” Mendoza said on Foul Territory TV. “He’s been in the league now, he’s up and down, but this is a guy who throws 96-97 [mph]; he’s got really good stuff. He should be a guy in this league and we’re counting on him.”

Megill has a chance to make a name for himself in the Mets’ rotation

Megill, 29, has not had the strongest major league career but has flashed great potential. Last season, he pitched to a 4.04 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) but struck out 91 batters in 78 innings thrown.

If Megill enhances his arsenal and improves as a pitcher, he can be a sneaky good starter at the back end of the rotation. He has had an up-and-down career thus far, but now he has an opportunity to make a name for himself with their current injury situation.

The Mets will need him to step up too, as the expectations for this year’s squad are sky high. They made great improvements to the offense with the addition of Juan Soto and the return of Pete Alonso, but the rotation is filled with uncertainty. Megill has a chance to ease those concerns and provide strong results in the rotation until Montas and Manaea return.