Mets’ promising young infielder embraces potential utility role

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Brett Baty has always been a third baseman. It’s the position he grew up playing, the one that got him drafted, and the one where he has the most experience. But the New York Mets see something more in him—something beyond the confines of the hot corner. They see potential.

So, despite never playing shortstop and having only a brief, 27-game stint at second base last year, the Mets want to mold Baty into a utility player, someone who can fill in across the infield and, most importantly, keep his bat in the lineup.

The Bat Still Holds the Key

Let’s be honest—Baty’s major league numbers haven’t been impressive. A .607 OPS isn’t exactly setting the baseball world on fire. But numbers don’t always tell the full story.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

His minor league track record is a different tale entirely. With an .889 OPS in the minors, the talent is undeniable. And this spring, he’s showing signs of putting it all together. The Mets are banking on that bat waking up, because if it does, finding him a position to play becomes a whole lot more important.

Learning on the Fly

On Tuesday, Baty spent seven innings at second base. Was he perfect? No. Did he look like a Gold Glover? Also no. But that’s not the expectation. Right now, he’s a work in progress, figuring out the angles, footwork, and timing that come with a new position. It’s like learning to drive stick after years of automatic—awkward at first, but with enough reps, it starts to feel natural.

And Baty? He’s all in on the challenge. “If I’m the utility man, that would be awesome. Any spot on this team to help the team win, I’m for,” he told SNY.

That’s the attitude that keeps players in the majors.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A Changing Depth Chart

The reality is, third base now belongs to Mark Vientos. After launching 27 homers last year, he’s earned that spot. That leaves Baty with a choice: adapt or risk getting lost in the shuffle. If he can hold his own defensively and hit like the Mets think he can, there’s a clear path to regular at-bats—maybe even 400 plate appearances.

Baty isn’t clinging to third base. He’s embracing the uncertainty, trusting that if he proves he belongs, the Mets will find a place for him. And if his bat finally clicks? Then 2025 might just be the year Brett Baty becomes a real difference-maker in New York.