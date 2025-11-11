The New York Mets are entering one of their most defining offseasons in recent memory. They have multiple holes to fill — rotation depth, bullpen support, center field stability, and clarity at third base. But amid all those needs, the biggest question hanging over Queens isn’t about a position on the diamond. It’s about whether two of the franchise’s cornerstone players, Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz, will wear orange and blue next season.

Two Stars, Two Complicated Cases

Both Alonso and Diaz opted out of their contracts after stellar seasons, looking for long-term security and higher paydays. It’s hard to blame them. Alonso mashed 38 home runs, drove in 126 runs, and posted a 141 wRC+, cementing himself as one of baseball’s premier power hitters. Diaz, on the other hand, reestablished himself as an elite reliever, putting up a 1.63 ERA and striking out 98 batters with his usual flair and dominance.

Together, they represent the Mets’ heart — Alonso the slugging symbol of homegrown success, Diaz the electric closer who turns Citi Field into a concert whenever “Narco” blares through the speakers. Losing either would sting. Losing both could set the team back years in both talent and identity.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Stearns Keeps It Honest

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns didn’t dance around the issue when asked about the pair. “We love both Pete and Edwin. They’ve been great representatives of the organization. We’d love to have them both back,” he told SNY.

That may sound like standard executive talk, but it’s also a window into the Mets’ current dilemma. They want both stars to return — they just don’t know if they can meet both players’ demands. The organization under Stearns has been disciplined about long-term deals, particularly for players on the wrong side of 30. Alonso turns 31 next season; Diaz will be 32 by Opening Day. That’s a meaningful consideration for a front office that wants to avoid aging contracts clogging payroll flexibility down the line.

The Money vs. the Years

The real test for the Mets won’t be how much they’re willing to pay, but for how long. Steve Cohen’s ownership has shown a willingness to spend, but Stearns’ approach is more calculated — big contracts only if they fit the team’s long-term structure. That’s why MLB insiders believe Diaz, despite being a reliever, might actually be easier to re-sign than Alonso.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Alonso’s case, though, is different. Sluggers age unpredictably, and defensive limitations make his long-term projection risky. Still, letting him walk would send a message to fans that might not sit well. He’s more than just a player; he’s a symbol of what Mets fans thought this new era would be — power, personality, and pride.

A Defining Winter Ahead

The New York Mets are trying to rebuild their identity as a consistent contender, not a team that splashes cash without structure. Bringing back both Diaz and Alonso would show they can blend loyalty with logic. But if only one returns — or neither — it could mark a turning point in how Stearns reshapes this franchise’s philosophy.

Ultimately, this offseason isn’t just about who fills the rotation or the bullpen. It’s about whether the Mets are willing to bend their rules for the players who helped define them. And if not, how do you replace not just their production, but their presence?