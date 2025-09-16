Mets president of baseball operations defends deadline strategy

The New York Mets had a golden chance to reshape their season as the trade deadline approached.

Armed with financial flexibility and a stash of prospects, David Stearns could have reshaped a flawed but talented roster.

He upgraded center field with Cedric Mullins and fortified the bullpen with Tyler Rogers, Gregory Soto, and Ryan Helsley.

Unfortunately, most of them didn’t pan out in Queens, but that hasn’t been their biggest problem.

The glaring omission was starting pitching, a risk that’s now threatening to derail the Mets’ postseason hopes entirely.

At the time, Stearns bet on internal solutions instead of trading prized young talent for a proven ace.

It was a gamble rooted in optimism, and in baseball, optimism can be as dangerous as overconfidence.

Tylor Megill and Frankie Montas have since suffered season-ending injuries, gutting the rotation completely.

Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, Sean Manaea, and David Peterson have also struggled, amplifying the damage of Stearns’ decision to stand pat.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

What once looked like a sustainable pitching group now resembles a house of cards swaying in the September breeze.

Fans watched the rotation unravel piece by piece, each start exposing another crack that had been ignored in July.

Stearns Stands by His Process

When asked if he regretted not acquiring rotation help, Stearns offered a calm but pointed defense of his approach.

“If I knew exactly how our season was going to play out, absolutely,” he said, according to SNY, when asked, with the benefit of hindsight, if he would’ve approached the trade deadline differently.

"If I knew exactly how our season was going to play out, absolutely. But we make the decisions we make at the time with the information we had. I'm very comfortable with the process we went through that led us to those decisions.



We did not play well during the month of August,… pic.twitter.com/I5sXm33zHn — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 16, 2025

He emphasized that decisions are made in real time, using the best available information—not hindsight’s cruel clarity.

“I’m very comfortable with the process we went through that led us to those decisions,” Stearns continued.

He acknowledged the Mets’ August collapse and September slide but framed it as part of baseball’s inherent unpredictability.

In essence, he argued that you can’t plan for chaos, only respond to it as best you can.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

At the deadline, the front office expected Manaea, Senga, Holmes, and Peterson to rediscover their form down the stretch.

Those hopes have unraveled. Senga’s return from injury hasn’t provided the boost they expected and he is now in the minors, leaving the rotation directionless.

The organization also banked on prospects Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat, and Nolan McLean to serve as emergency depth.

It’s like expecting seedlings to hold up a collapsing barn—no matter how promising, not all of them are built for that load.

McLean and Sproat have been solid, but Tong is still a bit inconsistent.

The Cost of Caution

Right now, the Mets technically have enough healthy starters to fill the schedule, but quantity isn’t the same as quality.

An ace-caliber arm at the deadline could have stabilized this entire staff, like a keystone locking an arch into place.

Instead, each start feels like a high-wire act—one wobble away from disaster—with no safety net below.

And as the Mets fight to stay relevant in the playoff race, every missed opportunity grows louder in hindsight.

Daring to be Great

To be fair, acquiring a true frontline starter at the deadline would have been incredibly expensive in prospects.

Stearns has consistently said he won’t mortgage the future for short-term fixes, a philosophy with long-term logic.

But logic doesn’t soothe the sting of watching a promising season unravel because of preventable roster fragility.

Fans can’t help but wonder if one bold move might have rewritten this entire story for the 2025 Mets.

The Mets built a bullpen and reinforced the outfield, but their rotation remains the foundation—and it’s crumbling.

If they miss the postseason, this quiet deadline will linger like a ghost, haunting every what-if in Queens.

