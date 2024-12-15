Mets playing with fire trying to convert bullpen arm into starter

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One of the New York Mets‘ most intriguing acquisitions this offseason is relief pitcher Clay Holmes, who inked a three-year, $38 million deal in early December. The team plans to take an unconventional approach by transitioning the former closer into a starting pitcher, banking on his potential to evolve beyond the bullpen role he’s filled throughout his career.

Holmes’ Track Record as a Reliever

Holmes has been a consistent presence in relief, throwing exactly 63 innings in each of the past three seasons. Last year, he posted a 3.14 ERA with 9.71 strikeouts per nine innings, a 70.5% left-on-base rate, and an elite 65% ground ball rate. Ranking in the 100th percentile in ground ball percentage, Holmes’ sinker and slider have made him a weapon in high-leverage situations.

However, his sinker, once a dominant pitch, regressed in 2024. Opponents hit .317 against it with a .424 slugging rate, a noticeable drop-off compared to previous seasons. While its velocity increased, the movement and location faltered, making it less effective. Conversely, Holmes’ slider remained a devastating weapon, limiting batters to a .133 average, underscoring his potential to dominate when his arsenal is firing on all cylinders.

A Transition to Starting Pitcher

The Mets are gambling on Holmes’ ability to stretch out his arm for a starter’s workload, a challenge considering he has never thrown more than 70 innings in a season (2021).

To make the leap, Holmes would need to double, if not triple, his workload, a tall task for a player who has built his reputation in short bursts. The team’s confidence in Holmes’ adaptability could stem from their familiarity with him, having brought in former Yankees assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel, who knows how to maximize Holmes’ strengths.

Holmes’ volatile performance as a reliever—marked by streaks of brilliance and inconsistency—adds an element of risk. He led the league in blown saves last year, often faltering in moments with two outs and runners on base. Still, his postseason pedigree, including 20 innings with a stellar 1.35 ERA, offers hope that he can thrive under pressure when it matters most.

Safety Net in the Mets Bullpen

Even if the starting experiment doesn’t pan out, the Mets have built-in insurance. With Edwin Díaz locked in as their closer despite an inconsistent 2024 season (3.52 ERA over 53.2 innings), Holmes could easily slot back into a high-leverage relief role. The bullpen already features a collection of high-upside arms, ensuring flexibility regardless of how Holmes’ role evolves.

Holmes’ $12.6 million annual salary is a calculated risk for the Mets. If he successfully transitions into a starter, it could pay off in a big way, giving the team a versatile arm with the potential to stabilize their rotation. If not, the Mets still gain a proven postseason performer capable of anchoring their bullpen in critical moments.