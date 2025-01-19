Mets playing dangerous game letting star offensive threat slip away

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets may soon find themselves grappling with the fallout of not extending Pete Alonso. As one of the most consistent offensive producers on the team, Alonso’s departure leaves a gaping hole in the middle of their lineup. Despite having the financial resources to retain him, the Mets chose a different path, pivoting toward younger internal options like Mark Vientos or possible versatile utility players like Jurickson Profar.

A Franchise Cornerstone No More

For years, Alonso was the beating heart of the Mets’ lineup and one of the most recognizable faces of the franchise. His ability to deliver in big moments and his durability—he played every single game last season—made him a vital piece of the Mets’ offensive equation.

Alonso slashed .240/.329/.459 in 2024, with 34 home runs, 88 RBIs, and a 122 wRC+. While Juan Soto will undoubtedly become the team’s new marquee player, there’s something to be said about the continuity and identity Alonso provided.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets reportedly offered Alonso a three-year deal without any opt-outs, giving them short-term flexibility and shielding themselves from a long-term commitment. However, Alonso wanted opt-outs as a safety net, creating an impasse that neither side was willing to budge on. The standoff ultimately pushed the Mets toward a plan B that now feels a bit patchwork.

Turning to Vientos

With Alonso no longer anchoring first base, the Mets seem poised to transition Mark Vientos to the position. While Vientos brings plenty of offensive potential, he also comes with questions. Defensively, he’s far from polished, having logged just 89 innings at first base with mixed results. He recorded -1 outs above average and two defensive runs saved in his limited experience there, suggesting that while the potential is there, it’s a work in progress.

Offensively, Vientos is coming off a strong season, hitting .266/.322/.516 with 27 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a 133 wRC+. His bat is electric, and the Mets clearly see him as a long-term piece of their lineup. But slotting him into a new position full-time comes with risks, especially for a team that has aspirations of competing in the National League East.

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

A Utility Option in Profar

The Mets could also turn to Jurickson Profar, a player known for his versatility. Profar is capable of playing first base as well as multiple outfield and infield positions, giving the Mets a utility option that could fill Alonso’s void in a more creative way. While Profar doesn’t bring the same slugging potential, his ability to move around the diamond and fill different roles could provide flexibility for a roster that has undergone significant changes this offseason — not to mention, he’s coming off an excellent offensive campaign, better than Alonso’s, given his 139 wRC+.

A Risky Roster Experiment

The Mets’ offseason strategy feels risky but has a high upside. While their moves worked to a degree in 2024, the decision to let Alonso walk while banking on internal solutions and supplementary players like Profar raises questions. Alonso’s blend of power, durability, and leadership isn’t easily replaced, and the Mets are gambling that their revamped roster can make up for his absence — by most accounts, it should.

Only time will tell if the Mets’ pivot will pay off, but for now, Alonso’s departure leaves a noticeable void in their lineup—and perhaps in their clubhouse. It’s a decision that could come back to haunt them, especially if Alonso thrives elsewhere while the Mets search for stability at first base.