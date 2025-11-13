The New York Mets seem ready to roll the dice on one of their own. After speculation about targeting a star third baseman like Alex Bregman, team president David Stearns made it clear that Brett Baty is not just part of the plan — he is the plan.

Speaking at the GM Meetings this week, Stearns praised the 24-year-old’s growth and performance throughout the 2025 season, hinting that the former top prospect has finally earned a full-time role.

“Brett Baty had a really good 2025 season,” Stearns said. “Going into the offseason, he’s probably someone we would pencil in for significant third base time next year. He earned more and more opportunity as the year went on, he’s going to continue to get that.”

Baty finally found his footing

After struggling through inconsistency and adjustment pains early in his big-league career, Baty started to look like the player the Mets envisioned when they drafted him 12th overall in 2019. Across 130 games, he hit .254/.313/.435 with 18 home runs, 50 RBIs, and a 111 wRC+, showing steady improvement in both his plate discipline and ability to handle major-league pitching.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

It wasn’t just the power that stood out. Baty became far more selective at the plate, cutting down his chase rate and improving his contact percentage on pitches in the zone. He looked more confident, more settled — and most importantly, more like a cornerstone than a placeholder.

That’s significant for a Mets organization that’s been searching for long-term stability at third base for years. Since David Wright’s retirement, the position has been a revolving door of short-term fixes. Baty’s development gives the front office a reason to finally stop the carousel.

Quietly reliable on defense

While his bat drew most of the headlines, Baty’s glove deserves credit too. Over 573 innings at third base, he posted four defensive runs saved and two outs above average — strong numbers for a young infielder still refining his technique.

His defensive progress was one of the more underrated storylines of the Mets’ 2025 season. Early on, there were questions about his range and reaction time, but steady reps and consistent footwork allowed him to make tangible strides. That’s a key reason why Stearns and the coaching staff feel comfortable committing to him full-time.

In a league where elite defense at the hot corner can tilt close games, having a reliable, improving fielder in Baty gives the Mets both balance and cost efficiency.

A smarter, long-term play

Instead of chasing an expensive free agent like Bregman, whose next contract could exceed $150 million, the Mets seem content to bet on Baty’s upside while redirecting their resources toward pitching and bullpen depth. It’s a move that makes sense for a team with multiple needs — and for one trying to develop a sustainable roster core instead of patching holes each winter.

Baty’s cost-controlled years also give the Mets financial flexibility to pursue upgrades elsewhere. If he continues trending upward offensively and maintains his defensive value, he could easily outproduce his contract by a wide margin.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Betting on internal growth

This is the type of decision that defines a front office philosophy. The Mets under Stearns have been clear: build from within, reward development, and use free agency strategically rather than impulsively. Baty’s emergence fits that mold perfectly.

Of course, there will still be pressure. New York fans have long memories and short patience, especially at a position that once belonged to one of the franchise’s all-time greats. But Baty’s poise and steady improvement suggest he’s ready for it.

The Mets don’t need him to be Wright. They just need him to keep trending in the right direction — and if his 2025 numbers are any indication, that’s exactly what’s happening.

So while the headlines might focus on big names elsewhere this offseason, the Mets appear set on giving Brett Baty the runway he’s earned. And if he keeps building on his momentum, that decision might end up looking like one of the smartest moves they make all winter.