Mets pitching prospect is turning heads in spring training

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have no shortage of arms vying for spots in their starting rotation. With a depth chart featuring Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas, and Tylor Megill, the team has plenty of options to take the mound on Opening Day.

Competition will be fierce, especially with Griffin Canning and Paul Blackburn also in the mix.

But while all eyes are on the established names, there’s one pitcher who shouldn’t be overlooked this spring. Those paying close attention to Brandon Sproat might just be watching the Mets’ future ace in the making. His time in the big leagues may not come in 2025, but make no mistake—it will come eventually.

A Buzz in Mets’ Camp

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Sproat has been turning heads in spring training. His velocity, pitch mix, and raw talent have drawn admiration from coaches and players alike. On Thursday, during a live batting practice session, he threw three innings that left onlookers stunned. Mike Puma of the New York Post noted how the ball exploded out of his hand, popping into the catcher’s mitt like a firecracker.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza couldn’t hide his excitement either. “There is a lot to like about him. He’s got five pitches, and the ability to spin the baseball (slider, sweeper, and changeup) is really, really good. Everything I’ve heard about him, whether it is the makeup or the competitiveness, is exciting,” Mendoza said.

A Meteoric Rise Through the Minors

Sproat’s journey through the minor leagues last season was nothing short of electric. He rocketed from High-A to Triple-A in a single year, a testament to his immense potential. In High-A, he made hitters look foolish with a 1.07 ERA over 25.1 innings. Double-A presented a tougher challenge, but he still dominated with a 2.45 ERA in 62.1 frames. The real growing pains came in Syracuse, where Triple-A batters knocked him around for a 7.53 ERA across 28.2 innings.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Struggles like these are a rite of passage for young pitchers. Mendoza pointed out that learning to adjust after adversity is what the minors are all about. Every great pitcher has faced setbacks before figuring things out, and Sproat is no exception.

The Mets’ Diamond in the Rough

There’s no need to rush Sproat. With their current depth, the Mets can afford to let him refine his craft until he’s truly ready. But when that day arrives, he has all the makings of a frontline starter. The team might have a hidden gem on their hands, and if everything clicks, he could be a mainstay in the rotation for years to come.