Mets’ pitching lab has turned career journeyman into a legitimate ace

The career stat line of New York Mets‘ righty Tylor Megill looks a lot like that of a mid-rotation or backend filler — dependable, sometimes shaky, rarely dazzling.

A career 4.33 ERA says “journeyman” more than “ace,” and with year-to-year marks of 5.13, 4.70, and 4.04 from 2022 through 2024, the trend wasn’t exactly heading toward stardom.

At best, he seemed like the guy you slot in while waiting for your real arms to heal up.

But baseball, much like life, is full of surprises. And in 2025, Megill is flipping the script with the confidence of a plot twist you didn’t see coming.

A Start Worth Talking About

On Monday, Megill walked into a matchup against a stacked Philadelphia Phillies lineup and absolutely owned the moment. One hit. Zero runs. Ten strikeouts.

Four walks, sure — but when you’re missing bats like a magician making rabbits disappear, it doesn’t sting as much. The result? A drop in his season ERA to a jaw-dropping 1.09 over 24.2 innings.

That kind of number doesn’t just whisper “Cy Young”—it starts getting people to shout “Cylor Megill” from the rooftops.

Revving the Engine

The thing is, Megill hasn’t just lucked into a hot stretch. The Mets’ high-tech, data-driven pitching lab — often hyped but now finally delivering tangible proof — has turned him from a back-end innings-eater into a bona fide weapon.

His fastball has gone from “nice” to “nasty,” now cruising in the high-90s and backed by a pitch mix that looks like it was designed in a lab. That’s because, well, it kind of was.

According to data crunched by researcher Thomas Nestico, all of Megill’s pitches rated above-average in Stuff+ during Monday’s start.

Tylor Megill continues to dominate as he fired off 5.1 IP with 10 K and 0 ER



He lowered his season ERA to 1.09



CYLOR MEGILL! pic.twitter.com/edJquuX2es — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) April 22, 2025

It’s a metric that quantifies pitch quality in a vacuum. He’s pairing that high-octane four-seamer with a sinker, curve, slider, and changeup, each one polished enough to induce swings and misses. On Monday alone, he drew 14 whiffs — a clear sign that he’s not just painting corners but overpowering bats.

Ace Energy, Minus the Name Recognition

Let’s be real: sustaining a 1.09 ERA across a 162-game grind is like trying to sprint through a marathon — it’s just not how the sport works. But even if regression knocks at the door, Megill’s improvements feel sticky.

He’s not riding smoke and mirrors; he’s pitching like someone who belongs in serious conversations about the best arms in the league.

So sure, he might still carry the résumé of a journeyman. But watch him pitch this season, and you’ll see something different: a transformed right-hander, molded in baseball’s version of a high-performance garage, now throwing like he belongs on the sport’s biggest stage.