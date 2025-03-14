Mets pitching lab firing on all cylinders in spring training

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

For all the big names that come through the New York Mets organization, one of their most valuable assets isn’t on the mound—he’s in the dugout. Jeremy Hefner, their pitching coach, may not be the flashiest name in baseball, but his impact is undeniable. A former pitcher himself, he’s been quietly working his magic over the last few seasons, helping the Mets get the most out of their arms.

A Smart Addition to an Already Strong Staff

Hefner isn’t doing it alone. The Mets recently pulled off a sneaky-good move by adding Desi Druschel to their coaching staff. Druschel was a key piece of the Yankees’ operation, and convincing him to swap boroughs was no small feat. His expertise in data-driven pitching strategies adds another layer of sophistication to an already well-run staff.

The Mets aren’t just investing in on-field talent, though. Their front office has made it a priority to bring in the right minds to support their players. They understand that success isn’t just about who takes the mound but also about the people working behind the scenes to refine mechanics, develop game plans, and maximize potential.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Spring Training Dominance, With a Caveat

Spring training stats are tricky. They don’t mean everything, but they don’t mean nothing, either. It’s a strange limbo where established players fine-tune their skills, prospects fight for a roster spot, and pitchers test out new grips, mechanics, or pitch sequences. But even with all that uncertainty, one thing stands out—the Mets have been downright dominant on the mound.

As it stands, they lead all teams in spring training ERA, sitting at an impressive 3.29. That’s not just a slight edge over the competition; it’s a significant gap. The next-best team, the San Francisco Giants, sit at 3.66, while only one other squad—the Braves—has managed to stay under 4.00.

2025 SPRING ERAs:



3.29 NYM

3.66 SF

3.80 ATL

4.19 WSH

4.39 NYY

4.42 TB

4.50 HOU

4.56 STL

4.60 ATH

4.77 COL

4.81 MIN

4.86 LAD

4.87 ARI

4.98 PIT

5.03 TOR

5.14 CIN

5.15 PHI

5.17 CWS

5.24 CHC

5.32 KC

5.37 DET

5.38 TEX

5.39 CLE

5.68 BOS SD

5.73 LAA

5.90 MIL

6.11 MIA

6.41 SEA

6.48 BAL — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 14, 2025

Sure, spring stats can be misleading, but when you’re outperforming the rest of the league by such a wide margin, there’s something to it.

Developing Pitchers and Maximizing Potential

The real testament to a pitching staff’s quality isn’t just the stars—it’s the guys who take a step forward under their guidance. The Mets have already had success in this area, turning pitchers like Max Kranick into legitimate contributors, helping Clay Holmes transition from the bullpen to the rotation, guiding Kodai Senga through multiple injury rehabs, and refining David Peterson’s game to help him reach peak form.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It’s one thing to get results out of a bona fide ace, but squeezing untapped potential out of lesser-known arms? That’s where elite coaching makes its mark.

The Real Test Begins Soon

For now, the numbers look great, the coaching staff is making an impact, and everything appears to be falling into place. But spring training is just the rehearsal. The real challenge begins when the games start counting.