Baseball has a funny way of ripping your heart out right when you start feeling good. One minute you’re a 36-year-old journeyman painting corners with a 98 mph heater, and the next, you’re staring at an MRI tube. That is the cold, hard reality for Robert Stock.

The World Baseball Classic is supposed to be the ultimate stage for national pride. It is a chance for guys like Juan Soto and Mark Vientos to flex on a global scale before the grind of the 162-game season begins. But for a guy like Stock, it was something more. It was a lifeline. It was a chance to prove that his live arm still belonged in the conversation for a Mets bullpen that always seems to need “just one more guy.”

A Dominant Run Cut Short

Stock wasn’t just taking up space in Port St. Lucie this spring. He was shoving. The right-hander had been a revelation, carving up hitters with a refined repertoire that had coaches whispering about a potential roster spot. He hadn’t allowed a single earned run in official Grapefruit League play. Six strikeouts and zero walks in three innings? That isn’t just luck. That is a veteran who finally found his rhythm.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The momentum carried right into his exhibition work for Team Israel. On Tuesday, he took the hill against the Miami Marlins and looked every bit the part of a high-leverage reliever. He tossed three scoreless frames, scattering two hits and striking out three. His fastball was explosive, touching nearly 98 mph. He looked invincible until he wasn’t.

The Ghost of Injuries Past

Mets fans know this script by heart. We still have collective PTSD from Edwin Diaz’s freak injury during a WBC celebration a few years back. It’s the risk you take when you let players compete at 100 percent intensity in early March. Stock reported shoulder discomfort on Friday, and the news hit like a lead balloon.

The veteran has a career 4.90 ERA, but that number doesn’t tell the story of a guy who has bounced from San Diego to Boston to South Korea trying to stick. This spring was his best shot at a comeback. Now, instead of flying out to represent Israel, he is waiting for a doctor to tell him if his season is on life support or if he can resume playing the game he loves in a few weeks.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Holding Our Collective Breath

It is easy to say the Mets will be fine without him. But you can’t help but feel for a guy who did everything right only to have his body betray him at the finish line.

The “battery of tests” and the MRI are the phrases every pitcher dreads. We are all waiting for the results, hoping this is just a minor flare-up and not a catastrophic tear.