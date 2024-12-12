Mets owner says he was ‘blown away’ by signing superstar free agent

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Mets completed a potentially franchise-altering free agent signing on Sunday. They agreed to terms with outfielder Juan Soto on a 15-year, $765 million contract with no deferrals, a $75 million signing bonus and a chance to opt-out after five seasons.

The Mets have certainly signed superstars before, but considering where they are as a franchise (they reached the National League Championship Series this year and have a good foundation of prospects, young guys and solid veterans), Soto can help them take the next step.

The Mets were surprised to land Juan Soto in free agency

Mets owner Steven Cohen, one of the key men behind the signing, reportedly actually didn’t believe he had a good shot at landing Soto until very late in the negotiations.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Steve Cohen was worried. He didn’t think Juan Soto was going to the New York Mets. Then came the phone call that changed the franchise forever,” MLB insider Jeff Passan posted on X with a link to the article (subscription-based) in which he provides a more in-depth explanation.

Cohen came up with an incredible offer when the New York Yankees appeared to be leading the race. Yes, money was a big factor, but the Mets have also developed a reputation of treating players like family and this can be a tie-breaking factor in certain occasions. Cohen is giving Soto a chance to be the missing piece on the way to building a dynasty. And it’s hard to compete with that.

Soto can help the Mets get over the top

The Mets now have a truly generational talent, a guy capable of hitting .300 or higher, drawing 100 walks, sending 40 balls over the fence,e and surpassing 100 runs and RBI in any given season.

Soto is also a proven postseason performer who seems to be at his best when the stakes are higher. These players cost money, and the Mets were desperate for a guy like that.

“My goal was to change how the Mets were viewed. And I think we’re really on the path of changing that. We’re never going to stop, we’re always in a constant state of improvement,” Cohen said at the introductory press conference for Soto.

Little by little, he is changing how the Mets are perceived by the average fan.